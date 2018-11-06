The California Highway Patrol has started an education and enforcement campaign to help decrease injuries and deaths caused by speed and aggressive driving.
The main goal of the Regulate Aggressive Driving and Reduce Speed campaign is to decrease the number of accidents where speed, driving on the wrong side of the road and improper turning occurs.
Speed and aggressive driving are California's two main contributors in traffic collisions.
The program will allow CHP to provide more administration and education about the dangers of aggressive driving.
"Speed is the number one cause of traffic collisions in California," said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley in a statement. "With this grant, the Californian Highway Patrol will strive to change this dangerous behavior through increased enforcement and education."
The California Office of Traffic Safety provided funding for the program through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
