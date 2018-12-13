A man who entered a McFarland residence while probation officers were conducting a search immediately ran, discarding a gun in a trash can as he fled to another residence, authorities said.
Samuel Alaniz, 20, was later arrested at a residence in the 200 block of San Pedro Street, near where the probation search was being conducted Friday morning, according to the Kern County Probation Department. An assault rifle was found inside the residence.
Alaniz was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, possession of stolen property and gun and gang offenses.
Methamphetamine packaged for sales was found inside the first residence, according to officers.
