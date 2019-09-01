On Saturday, the Bakersfield Police Department SWAT team subdued a man in the 8000 block of Camino Media who was pointing a firearm at someone, threatening to kill them.
Dennis Daniel Rhynes, 61, was near the doorway of his residence but retreated back into his apartment and refused to follow officer's orders. Upon the SWAT's arrival and several hours of negotiation, Rhynes exited the apartment without incident and was arrested and booked for brandishing a firearm, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting/delaying of a police officer.
The firearm was booked into the BPD's Property Room.
