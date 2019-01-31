The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a vehicle burglary that occurred last month.
The burglary took place Dec. 26 in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn & Suites on 3927 Marriott Drive, according to the report.
The suspect was seen on surveillance video breaking into the vehicle by shattering the victim's window, according to the report.
The suspect is believed to be male, age unknown, and drives a dark orange or red two-door convertible Ford Mustang, according to the report.
Anyone with information is asking to call Det. Davis at 661-496-5710 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.
