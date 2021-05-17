BPD seeks alleged suspects in catalytic converter theft

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying alleged suspects in a catalytic converter theft that took place last month in southwest Bakersfield.
According to a BPD news release, the incident occurred April 8 at 11:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of Ranch House Road.
The news release stated that two of the suspects removed the catalytic converter from a vehicle located in the driveway of a residence.
Police described the two suspects as:
• Hispanic man between 20 and 28 years old with a thin-to-medium build and a black bowl-style haircut. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and had a tattoo on the right side of his neck and possibly a forehead tattoo.
• Hispanic or light-complexion Black woman between 22 and 28 years old with fuchsia-colored shoulder-length hair that police said could have been a wig. She had a thin-to-medium build and was wearing a dark-purple long-sleeved top.
Police said the suspect vehicle was a 2008, four-door Honda Civic.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Hatfield at 326-3541 or the BPD at 327-7111.