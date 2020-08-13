The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying suspects involved in a business burglary on Saturday.
The burglary occurred at the Vagabond Inn at 1301 Chester Avenue.
BPD described the suspects as:
• White male in his late 20's to early 30's, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, white shoes, black mask and a black forearm sleeve with a white baseball "Colts" cap.
• White female with brown hair and light-colored ends in her late 20’s to early 30’s. She was wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, brown purse and black and white “Converse” style shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
