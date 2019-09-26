The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted for vehicle burglary.
At around 12:34 p.m. Sunday, two suspects burglarized a vehicle parked in the Winco parking lot at 6801 Panama Lane.
BPD described the first suspect as a 25- to 30-year-old woman with long blond hair, tattoos on her chest and neck and prescription glasses. The second suspect is described as a 25- to 30-year-old man with short brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both arms.
Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ identities in this case is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111 or Detective Davis at 496-5710.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.