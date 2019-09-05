The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two burglary and vehicle theft suspects.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7, two suspects burglarized a storage unit a stole a vehicle from Lions Storage at 3201 South Chester Ave.
BPD described the first suspect as a man with a medium build and a goatee. He was wearing a plaid, button-up shirt and a baseball hat. The second suspect was a woman with a medium build, short blond and black hair and tattoos on her upper right arm and inner right forearm. She was wearing a black T-shirt and jean shorts.
The two suspects were driving a white older model Ford F-150 with gray trim and minor damage near the driver's side fender.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Joshua Deutinger at 326-3544 or BPD at 327-7111.
