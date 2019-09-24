The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted for strong-arm robbery.
The robbery occurred on Aug. 20 at about 1:28 p.m. at Best Buy, located at 8300 Rosedale Highway.
BPD described the first suspect as a 25- to 30-year-old man with short black hair and a black goatee. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black baseball hat, white T-shirt, black shorts and red shoes. He has tattoos on his right arm and neck, BPD said.
The second suspect is a 30- to 35-year-old woman with collar-length blond hair that's shaved on the left side. She was wearing sunglasses, a purple tank top and a gold necklace. She has leopard tattoos on her right arm and shoulder, a star tattoo on the left side of her chest and miscellaneous tattoos on her left arm.
Anyone with information should call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or BPD at 327-7111.
