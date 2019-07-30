The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying a burglary suspect.
The incident occurred at the Super Xpress Mini Mart at 120 Brundage Lane on July 20. The suspect was seen on surveillance video forcing entry into the mini mart, BPD said.
BPD described the suspect as a man in his 20s.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Cathy Schlosser at 326-3964 or BPD at 327-7111.
