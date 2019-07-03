Malakhi Lopez, one of 146 graduates from the Bakersfield Police Department's Junior Police Academy honored in a graduation ceremony Wednesday, said one of the most important lessons he learned from officers was the importance of integrity.
He and the other cadets, ages 11 through 13, were taught that "integrity is doing the right thing when nobody's looking," Lopez said. But integrity wasn't the only tenet of good character focused on during the academy — cadets were taught about leadership, accountability and problem solving, among other things.
Family and friends of the graduates came together Wednesday morning at The Bridge Bible Church to honor the four-week commitment their children made to their peers and community.
The mission of the Junior Police Academy is to provide these cadets with a foundation of law enforcement while working on social skills to become more productive members of the Bakersfield community while having fun and making new friends.
BPD Police Chief Lyle Martin made an appearance to honor the graduates and to talk about the importance of leadership — Martin said leadership is about how you go about your life day in and day out.
"To me, leadership is like pornography," Martin said. "I can't describe it to you, I can't show it to you, but you know it when you see it. It's different to everyone."
Investing in Bakersfield's children is important to Martin — and it makes the city a better place for everyone, he said. Martin went on to say that he works for the city of Bakersfield and not for himself, demonstrating the importance of going above and beyond for your community to cadets.
"You children are doing great things," Martin said. "I'm so proud to be your chief."
Lieutenant and Academy Coordinator Clayton Madden stressed the importance of community and leadership to cadets as well.
"When you leave here, I want you to go out into the community and be the leader that you already are," Madden said. "You are needed in this community."
A second session is scheduled to begin for teenagers ages 14 through 17 on July 15.
