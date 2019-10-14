Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious death of a man found in a backyard in the 1000 block of Terrace Way on Saturday.
After an initial investigation, officers believe that the man may have been a victim of a shooting. However, detectives determined that the man did not appear to suffer from a gunshot wound.
The Kern County Coroner's Office is expected to perform an autopsy and the investigation is ongoing.
