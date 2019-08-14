The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in
identifying a man who police say vandalized a carwash.
The incident occurred on June 29 at about 1:54 a.m. at the Spray Rite Carwash, located at 3701 Mount Vernon Ave.
BPD described the suspect as a 35 to 45-year-old man with short brown hair and a tattoo on his left arm. During the incident, he was wearing a black baseball hat with a "CALI" logo, camouflage green shorts, white socks and black sandals.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.