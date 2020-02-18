The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for burglary to a garage.
The incident took place Jan. 26 at about 6:53 p.m. in the 2500 block of Encina Street.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in late 20’s to early 30’s, according to a BPD news release. It also stated the suspect has short dark hair and a mustache. He was wearing a light colored zip-up hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident, according to BPD.
He was driving a white Ford pickup truck when the burglary occurred.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
