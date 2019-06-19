Opening statements in the civil trial brought by a school shooting survivor against the school district that he claims failed to protect him are set to begin Thursday morning.
Juror selection continued into Wednesday afternoon, and attorneys asked jurors questions pertaining to their opinions on school safety and shootings, bullying, single motherhood, mental health and gun violence — all topics that will be persistently covered throughout the trial.
One prospective juror told attorneys that he would have a hard time being partial to anyone who was a bully, implying that in this instance, the bully "got what he deserved."
That juror was excused.
On Jan. 10, 2013, Bowe Cleveland, 16 at the time of the shooting, was sitting in class when Bryan Oliver walked into the classroom and opened fire, striking Cleveland in the chest. Since then, Cleveland has has undergone at least 22 surgeries. Lead pellets remain in his body and continue to cause problems, including infections.
Attorney Daniel Rodriguez, representing the Cleveland family, filed the lawsuit against Taft Union High School District in April 2013, arguing the district failed to keep students safe despite several warning signs about gunman Bryan Oliver's behavior.
Rodriguez has said the district failed to take adequate precautions in connection with the dangers of the gunman. District officials knew, or reasonably should have known, that the gunman was dangerous, threatening and likely to commit a violent act, Rodriguez has said.
Rodriguez is also seeking damages to cover Cleveland’s medical fees, which have climbed into the tens of thousands of dollars.
Presentation of evidence and witnesses is expected to begin late Thursday morning. The trial is expected to last until July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.