Boots up for mega country concert at Fox Theater

Good things come in threes when we're talking about the Roots and Boots Tour, which heads to the Fox Theater on Oct. 20.
That's because a trio of iconic country music entertainers — Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye — has joined forces to offer an evening of industry stories and No.1 hits.
Between them, the three performers have amassed more than 100 million combined songs sold, including nearly 70 Top 40 hit singles and sold more than 23 million albums.
Louisiana-born Kershaw is known for multi-platinum hits that includes "She Don't Know She's Beautiful," "I Can't Reach Her Anymore" and "Don't Go Near the Water.”
Tippin has had five certified gold albums, with hits like "You've Got to Stand for Something," "Kiss This" and "I Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way.”
Along with country hits "In This Life" and "Not That Different," Raye has demonstrated a rock style in tunes such as "My Kind of Girl," "That's My Story" and "I Want You Bad." He's had 24 Top 10 records and 16 No. 1 hits.
Doors open at 7 p.m., show is at 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $53.50 to $83.50, can be purchased at thebakersfieldfox.com, by phone 661-324-1369, or at the box office, which is open from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. weekdays.