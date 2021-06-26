Booked: What we're reading

“What the Road Said” by Cleo Wade
Usually known for her poetic words and art on Instagram or her previous books of poetry, Cleo Wade released her first children’s book on March 23. While, yes, primarily for children with its metaphors for life and attractive illustrations to draw them in, it is also a beautiful reminder to adults when worrying about taking the wrong path.
It asks the questions of which road is going to take them where they want to go and the choices people make along the way. It could be considered the modern-day telling of Robert Frost’s “The Road Not Taken” poem. After the last year everyone has experienced, it’s comforting for a message such as this one to be released to comfort everyone in the midst of uncertainty and not always knowing which step to take next.
“People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
Author Emily Henry was inspired by the complicated relationship in that of “When Harry Met Sally” for this read. This novel follows two best friends of the opposite sex on a road trip after some time apart due to a fallout. Each year since college, the duo would take an annual trip together, but as significant others were brought into the mix and life got in the way, it became more difficult to make that happen.
When travel writer/blogger Poppy is feeling burned out, she reaches out to her best friend, Alex, with the idea of a trip to Palm Springs, because she misses him. Add in complicated romantic feelings to that dynamic, and you have yourself the makings of a good friends-to-lovers story. Told through current day and past moments, this novel does a nice job of balancing soft-hearted, emotional moments that make you want to cry and other moments that are funny or keep you on the edge of your seat. Henry has a knack for dialogue and a realistic idea of love and relationships, without it being over-the-top or cheesy.
“One True Loves” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Taylor Jenkins Reid is the perfect author to read by the pool or at the beach, if you’re looking for a little more escapism in your life these days. Readers might know her most from “Daisy Jones & the Six” or “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” fame, but Reid has quite the array of novels under her belt. While her books center around romance, there’s always a much bigger theme or question that is weaved throughout, that makes the audience reflect on their own lives.
This work of fiction tackles the idea of “true love” and what happens to one widow, who has believed her husband to be dead, when she falls in love again and gains a fiancé — only to find out her thought-to-be-dead husband is actually alive shortly after. Can you love two people at once? Does that love you had with someone before stay the same? How does it look to move on from something you thought would last forever? This will have you hooked from the beginning and help you reflect on your own loves, gained and lost, during your reading.