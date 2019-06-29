Roasted asparagus sandwich
The roasted asparagus sandwich embodies what Moo Creamery is all about – interesting combinations, high-quality ingredients and great attention to detail. It starts with locally produced Baker’s Outpost olive bread – delicious, chewy and substantial enough to house the diverse contents without getting soggy. Tender, crisp asparagus spears, creamy goat cheese, oven-roasted tomatoes, baby arugula and balsamic onions give the sandwich a surprising array of textures and flavors. Lemon aioli and basil pesto add a zesty finish.
– Moo Creamery, 4885 Truxtun Ave.
