A big week for Kern County athletes begins Monday with the Central Section Boys Golf Championships.
At River Island Country Club in Porterville, Liberty senior Dakota Ochoa is in the top threesome while Garces senior Maverick Pavletich is in the second group.
Liberty, Stockdale and Garces, the South Area champions are the three local teams in the field seeking a shot at the Southern California regional championships in Pasadena on May 23.
The shotgun start will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Pavletich won the South Area title with a 1-under-71 last Tuesday at Sundale Country Club and Liberty’s Hayden Hughes, who is in the fifth group, finished with an even-par 73 and Ochoa shot a 73.
Six locals in softball semifinals
On Tuesday, six local softball teams will be in the section semifinals, including two matchups of locals seeking a section title berth.
In D-I, No. 3 Stockdale, the highest remaining seed in the division, is at home against No. 7 Atascadero. In D-V, No. 2 Shafter hosts No. 3 Kern Valley while in D-VI, No. 5 Foothill will play at No. 1 South in a Southeast Yosemite League showdown with the winner playing either No. 3 Bakersfield Christian, which is at No. 2 Visalia-Central Valley Christian.
Section commissioner Jim Crichlow stated Sunday after to The Californian that the softball finals on May 17-18 will be played at Fresno State. There was worry the Bulldogs might have accepted a chance to host a postseason tournament, but was solidified Sunday that was not the case.
Four local baseball teams are in the semifinals
In D-I, No. 8 Frontier is back on the road at No. 4 Santa Maria-St. Joseph after the Titans stunned No. 1 Clovis-Buchanan behind a one-hit shutout by Kris Anglin.
In D-III, Highland is the lone local team at home against No. 10 Nipomo while No. 9 Bakersfield Christian is at No. 5 Porterville-Monache, the highest remaining team in the D-IV bracket.
And Foothill, a team that won just one game in 2018 is the No. 7 seed in D-VI and is at No. 3 Strathmore.
Crichlow also indicated that the schedule for the baseball and softball finals on Friday and Saturday, both at Fresno State, will be finalized on Monday.
Big weekend coming for locals in track and field
The track and field section championships in Clovis on Saturday bookend the big week as Liberty senior Daniel Viveros is the top local in the field. Viveros is the national leader in the boys shot out with a mark of 71 feet, 3 inches set at the South Area Championships at Griffith Field on Wednesday.
There are 17 locals with top-three qualifying marks from area meets heading into the finals. Heat sheets will be announced on Wednesday with the field events beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium in Clovis and running events beginning at 4 p.m.
