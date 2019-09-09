Bakersfield High School will hold a special tribute on Wednesday to mark the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The school will to honor the thousands who lost their lives in the attacks and while defending the country.
The ceremony will include a color guard posting of the colors at half-staff for the signing of the national anthem just before 8 a.m. Principal Ben Sherley will begin the tribute to 9/11 victims and families while ROTC cadets will place a wreath in front of the school flagpole.
A moment of silence will follow, along with the playing of taps before students return the class.
