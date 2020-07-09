The Bakersfield Fire Department released its response statistics from Fourth of July weekend.
BFD’s city and county dispatchers received 6,669 calls for service and responded to 88 fires, according to a department news release.
Just under 1,000 calls were related to illegal fireworks and BFD gave out a total of 71 illegal firework citations.
