As a vegetarian, you learn quickly to adapt when eating out. Sub this, hold that and, when in doubt, go for a grilled cheese or salad.
To go to a place where I can eat anything — anything —is a special treat I never dared dream of having in Bakersfield until a few years ago. Now, there is a place where I can close my eyes and point to anything on the menu and know I can eat it.
Actually, there are a few places like that in Bakersfield now, which still kind of blows my mind. I won't write an ode to every single vegan restaurant or every item that I love at the Hens Roost (there are so many: tacos, Thai fries, corn dogs!).
Instead, I'll limit it to my favorite this year, a newcomer to the local vegan scene.
I eagerly awaited the opening of Better Bowls last year and enjoyed working my way through their menu to find my favorite. That alternated between their American bowl and Southwest bowl, until a clear winner emerged this summer: the taco salad.
The new item includes house-made chips on a bed of greens, with salsa, black beans, black olives, red onions (I swap those out for corn instead) and, for an added charge, soyrizo.
While I have no doubt the bowl would be great as it comes, that added soyrizo is what makes the bowl a favorite for me. I'm not usually a big fan of faux meat — I've always preferred a more straightforward veggie patty over something like the Impossible burger that tries to imitate the taste and consistency of dead animal, which, uh, is not anything I missed.
Still, the soyrizo at Better Bowls has checked some box I didn't know I was missing. It's savory like meat, spiced like meat and seems to look like it well enough, but it never ignites the paranoia that nags "Is this really meat? It looks like it's really meat!" which often turns me off other fake meats.
The chips and salsa with the bowl are also great, a healthier take on one of my favorite snacks. I skip the red onions simply because I don't like onions much, but they must be good for onion lovers, like my editor, Stefani Dias, who goes for double onion with red and green.
So far, the taco salad has only been available on Tuesdays, which means the staff often knows exactly what I'm there for when I walk in on that day — they regularly remember the specific way I order it, too, without me saying a word. I'm hoping the taco salad becomes a regular daily item, so I can enjoy it any Monday through Friday.
— Kelly Ardis, a Californian entertainment reporter, has been part of the TBC Media family for nearly five years.
