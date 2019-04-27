ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Best Community Theater
Fox Theater
Favorites
• Bakersfield Music Theatre & Stars Theatre Restaurant
• Gaslight Melodrama Theatre & Music Hall
Best Entertainment Venue
Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace
Favorites
• Rabobank Arena, Theater and Convention Center
• The Fox Theater
Best Kid / Family Entertainment
California Living Museum (CALM)
Favorites
• Rush Air Sports
• The BLVD
Best Local Band
Mento Buru
Favorites
• Monty Byrum
• The Aviators
Best Movie Theater
Studio Movie Grill Bakersfield
Favorites
• Edwards Bakersfield Stadium
• Maya Cinemas Bakersfield 16
Best Museum / Art Gallery
California Living Museum (CALM)
Favorites
• Bakersfield Museum of Art
• Kern County Museum
Best Place for Live Music
Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace
Favorites
• Fox Theater
• Rabobank Arena, Theater and Convention Center
Best Places to Watch Sports
Buffalo Wild Wings
Favorites
• Firehouse
• Firestone Grill
COMMUNITY
Best “Made in Bakersfield” Product
Dewar’s Candy Shop – Chews
Favorites
• Pyrenees French Bakery – Sourdough Bread
• Smith’s Bakeries
Best Annual Event
HolidayLights at CALM
Favorites
• Kern County Fair
• Village Fest
Best College / Higher Learning Source
California State University, Bakersfield
Favorites
• Bakersfield College
• Taft College
Best Event Venue
Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace
Favorites
• Fox Theater
• The Padre Hotel
Best Mascot
Bakersfield Condors Hockey, Colonel Claw’d
Favorites
• Bakersfield High School – Danny and Dottie Driller
• Cal State University, Bakersfield Roadrunners – Rowdy
Best Place to Take
Out-of-Town Guests
Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace
Favorites
• Dewar’s Candy Shop
• Wool Growers Restaurant
Best Place to Worship
Valley Bible Fellowship
Favorites
• St. Francis Church
• Valley Baptist Church
Best Private School
Bakersfield Christian High School
Favorites
• Garces Memorial High School
• St. Francis Parish School
Best Radio Personality
Matt & Aaron Afternoon
Joy Ride 88.3
Favorites
• Danny Hill
• Steve and Geoff on KUZZ
Best Retirement Home
Rosewood Retirement
Community
Favorites
• Brookdale Senior Living
• The Village at Seven Oaks
Best TV Personality
Aaron Perlman
Favorites
• Alissa Carlson
• Jim Scott
Food & Dining
Best Bakery
Smith’s Bakeries
Favorites
• Nothing Bundt Cakes
• Sweet Surrender
Best Bar
The Padre Hotel
Favorites
• Guthrie’s Alley Cat
• Lengthwise Brewery Company
Best Barbecue Restaurant
Salty’s BBQ & Catering
Favorites
• Firestone Grill
• Jake’s Original Tex Mex Cafe
Best Bartender
Brandon “Bubba” Pollard,
Guthrie’s Alley Cat
Favorites
• Lindsey Smith, Kernville Saloon
• Ruben Medina, La Costa Mariscos
Best Basque Restaurant
Wool Growers Restaurant
Favorites
• Benji’s French Basque Restaurant
• Pyrenees Cafe
Best Breakfast
24th Street Cafe
Favorites
• Cope’s Knotty Pine Cafe
• Spencer’s Cafe
Best Buffet
Hodel’s Country Dining
Favorites
• Bucks Owens’ Crystal Palace
• Don Pericos Mexican Restaurant
Best Burger
In-N-Out Burger
Favorites
• Eureka Burger
• The Habit
Best Catering
Salty’s BBQ & Catering
Favorites
• Jake’s Original Tex Mex Cafe
• Mossman’s
Best Chef
Preeda Piamfa, Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar
Favorites
• Gilbert Sabedra, Red Pepper
• Meir Brown, Cafe Med
Best Chinese Restaurant
Bill Lee’s Bamboo Chopsticks
Favorites
• Great Castle
• Rice Bowl
Best Coffee
Starbucks
Favorites
• Cafe Smitten
• The Filling Station
Best Family Restaurant
Wool Growers Restaurant
Favorites
• La Costa Mariscos
• Luigi’s
Best Food Truck
Vatos Tacos
Favorites
• Fuegos Taco Shack and Grill
• Pita Paradise
Best Happy Hour
Tahoe Joe’s Famous Steakhouse
Favorites
• La Mina Cantina
• The Padre Hotel
Best Ice Cream /
Frozen Yogurt
Dewar’s Candy Shop
Favorites
• Rosemary’s Family Creamery
• Something Sweet Frozen Yogurt
Best Indian Restaurant
Zaika Indian Cuisine
Favorites
• Taj Mahal Cuisine of India
• Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar
Best Italian Restaurant
Frugatti’s
Favorites
• Luigi’s
• Uricchio’s Trattoria
Best Japanese Restaurant
Akira Japanese Restaurant
Favorites
• Kan Pai
• Tokyo Garden
Best Korean Restaurant
Kalbi King Korean BBQ & Sushi
Favorites
• Crazy BBQ
• Tofu House
Best Lunch Spot
Sequoia Sandwich Company
Favorites
• Jake’s Original Tex Mex Cafe
• Luigi’s
Best Mediterranean Restaurant
Flame & Skewers
Favorites
• Athena’s
• Cafe Med
Best Mexican Restaurant
La Costa Mariscos
Favorites
• Don Pericos Mexican
Restaurant
• Mexicali Restaurant
Best Microbrew
Lengthwise Brewing Company
Favorites
• Kern River Brewing Company
• Temblor Brewing Company
Best New Restaurant
The BLVD
Favorites
• Mamma Mia
• The Tower Craft Bar & Grill
Best Pizza
Tony’s Pizza
Favorites
• Pizzaville USA
• Rusty’s Pizza Parlor
Best Romantic Restaurant
Uricchio’s Trattoria
Favorites
• KC Steakhouse
• The Mark
Best Sandwich / Deli
Sequoia Sandwich Company
Favorites
• Caesars Italian Delicatessen
• Too Fat Sandwiches
Best Seafood
La Costa Mariscos
Favorites
• AMF Westchester Lanes
• Crab in a Bag
Best Steakhouse
Tahoe Joe’s Famous Steakhouse
Favorites
• Hungry Hunter Steakhouse
• K C Steakhouse
Sunday Brunch
Bucks Owens’ Crystal Palace
Favorites
• Don Pericos Mexican Restaurant
• Hodel’s Country Dining
Best Sushi
Kan Pai
Favorites
• JIN Sushi
• Love Sushi
Best Thai Restaurant
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar
Favorites
• Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine
• Thai House
Best Vegetarian / Vegan-
Friendly Restaurant
Cafe Smitten
Favorites
• Locale Farm to Table
• The Hens Roost
Best Vietnamese
Restaurant
Maui Pho
Favorites
• Pho 88
• Pho Hut
Health & Wellness
Best Chiropractor
Matthew G Tatsuno, Tatsuno Chiropractic
Favorites
• Christopher Berry, Core
Chiropractic + Wellness
• Lorne D. McCan, McCan Family Chiropractic
Best Dentist
Donald R. Montano, Montano Elevated Orthodontics
Favorites
• Dr. Michael Thurman, Thurman Orthodontics
• Kurt Sturz, Sturz and Abby Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics
Best Doctor / General
Practitioner
Emmanuel J. Strategos, Adventist Health Physicians Network
Favorites
• Calvin Kubo, Golden Valley Medical Group
• William Farr, Farr Medical Group
Best Fitness / Health Club
In Shape
Favorites
• Body Xchange Sports Clubs
• Planet Fitness
Best Golf Course
Seven Oaks Country Club
Favorites
• Bakersfield Country Club
• The Links at RiverLakes Ranch
Best Hospital
Adventist Health
Favorites
• Dignity Health – Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
• Dignity Health – Mercy Hospital Southwest
Best Martial Arts Studio
Bakersfield Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
Favorites
• Camarillo Jiu Jitsu
• Golden Tiger Karate
Best Medical Group
San Dimas Medical Group
Favorites
• Kaiser Permanente
• The AIS Cancer Center
Best Ophthalmologist / Optometrist
Gregory A. Stainer, Southwest Eye Care & Laser
Favorites
• John F. Hawley, Premier Eyecare Optometric Center
• Steve Ratty, Stephen Ratty Optometrist
Best Physical Therapy Group
Terrio Physical Therapy & Fitness
Favorites
• Glinn and Giordano
Physical Therapy
• Pair & Marotta Physical Therapy
Best Plastic Surgeon
Darshan Shah, Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Aesthetics
Favorites
• Michael B. Freeman
• Vipul Dev, California Institute of Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery
Best Specialty Doctor
Ravi Patel, Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center
Favorites
• Milan Shah, Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Aesthetics
• Vinod Kumar, Vascular and Leg Center
Best Urgent Care
Accelerated Urgent Care
Favorites
• Kaiser Permanente
• Sendas Urgent Care
Best Veterinarian
Travis Thurman, Thurman Vet Center
Favorites
• Lauren Blair, Bakersfield
Veterinary Hospital
• Thomas M. Edick, Wasco Veterinary Clinic
Best Yoga Studio
Warrior One
Favorites
• Inner Body Works
• The Yoga Roots
Retail
Best Antique Dealer
Woolworths Five & Dime
Antique Mall
Favorites
• Farm Girl’s Vintage Finds
• In Your Wildest Dreams
Consignment
Best Bike Shop
Snider’s Cyclery
Favorites
• Action Sports
• Finish Line
Best Carpet / Flooring / Tile
Carpet Outlet Plus
Favorites
• Bill Ray Tile
• Stockdale Ceramic Tile Center
Best Florist
Log Cabin Florist
Favorites
• Bakersfield Flower Market
• White Oaks Florist
Best Furniture
Weatherby’s Furniture
Favorites
• Ashley Furniture
• MOR Furniture
Best Home Appliance & Electronics Store
Urner’s
Favorites
• Best Buy
• Costco
Best Jewelry Store
Rogers Jewelers
Favorites
• American Jewelry Co.
• Knights Jewelry
Best Mattress Store
Urner’s Z’s Please Sleep Centers
Favorites
• Mattress Land Sleep Fit
• Sleep Number
Best Menswear
Men’s Wearhouse
Favorites
• Emporium Western Store
• Macy’s
Best New Car Dealer
Bill Wright Toyota
Favorites
• Jim Burke Ford
• Motor City Buick GMC
Best Nursery /
Garden Store
White Forest Nursery
Favorites
• Bolles Nursery Landscape
• Robby’s Nursery
Best Pet Store /
Pet Services
PetSmart
Favorites
• Petco
• Self Serve Pet Spa
Best Shoe Store
Guarantee Shoe Center
Favorites
• Boot Barn
• DSW
Best Shopping Center
The Shops at River Walk
Favorites
• The Marketplace
• Valley Plaza Mall
Best Specialty Store
Trader Joe’s
Favorites
• Carniceria La Carreta
• Wood-Dale Market
Best Tire Store
America’s Tires Store
Favorites
• Big Brand Tire & Service
• Costco
Best Used Car Dealer
Bill Wright Toyota
Favorites
• CarMax
• Motor City Buick GMC
Best Wedding Wear
David’s Bridal
Favorites
• Ladies and Gents Bridal
• Mr. Tuxedo
Best Women’s Boutique
Spoiled Rotten
Favorites
• Melange Boutique
• Sugardaddy’s
Services
Best Automotive Service
Motor City Buick GMC
Favorites
• Bill Wright Toyota
• Jim Burke Ford
Best Bank /
Financial Institution
Kern Schools Federal Credit Union
Favorites
• Chase Bank
• Wells Fargo
Best Barbershop
All American Barbershop
Favorites
• Herms Barbershop
• The Stache Lounge
Best Bookkeeping /
Income Tax Services
Brown Armstrong CPAs
Favorites
• A-1 Multi Business Center
• Ross Accounting
Best Carpet /
Upholstery Cleaning
Sun Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
Favorites
• Home Depot
• Reliable Carpet & Tile Cleaning
Best CPA /
Accounting Firm
Brown Armstrong
Favorites
• Daniells Phillips Vaughan & Bock
• Hocking Denton and Palmquist
Best Day Care /
Preschool Facility
Little Red School House
Favorites
• Olive Knolls Christian School
• Valley Bible Fellowship
Best DJ
DJ Danny Hill
Favorites
• All Sound Music & Entertainment
• DJ Noe G
Best Dry Cleaner
Today Cleaners
Favorites
• New City Cleaners
• Waterfall Cleaners
Best Event Planner
Fairy Godmother
Favorites
• JoRonCo
• Simply Chic Events
by Irma Green
Best Funeral Home
Greenlawn Funeral Homes
& Cemeteries
Favorites
• Basham Funeral Care
• Hillcrest Memorial Park
Best Hair Salon
Salon 33
Favorites
• Atomic Kitten
• Essentiels Spa Et Beaute
Best Hair Stylist
Danielle Cash, Salon 33
Favorites
• Cory Hazdovac, Salon 33
• Lisa Verdugo, Privato Salon & Spa
Best Heating / Air
Oasis Air Conditioning
Favorites
• Bland Co.
• Econo-Air Inc.
Best Home Improvement Building Contractor
Stockdale Kitchen & Bath
Favorites
• DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen Bakersfield
• Mike & Bob Wattenbarger
Best Hotel
The Padre Hotel
Favorites
• Bakersfield Marriott
• DoubleTree by Hilton
Best Housekeeping
Merry Maids
Favorites
• Maid Pro
• Touch of Magic
Best Landscaping
Company
Monji Landscaping
Favorites
• Bolles Nursery Landscape
• Penny Landscaping
Best Law Firm
Young Wooldridge LLP
Favorites
• Chain Cohn Stiles
• Klein, DeNatale, Goldner, Cooper, Rosenlieb & Kimball LLP
Best Lawyer
Daniel Rodriguez, Rodriguez & Associates
Favorites
• David Torres, Law Offices of David A. Torres
• Timothy G. Scanlon, Klein, DeNatale, Goldner, Cooper, Rosenlieb & Kimball LLP
Best Local
Insurance Agent
Kari Lee, Personal Express
Favorites
• Allison Kitchen, Farmers Insurance
• Darlene Dennison, State Farm
Best Mortgage Company
Agape Mortgage
Favorites
• Cornerstone Mortgage
• Mortgage House Inc.
Best New Home Builder
Castle & Cooke
Favorites
• Froehlich Signature Homes
• John Balfanz Homes
Best Pest Control
Clark Pest Control
Favorites
• Banks Pest Control
• Killian Pest Control
Best Pet Boarding
Fur & Feathers Pet Resort
Favorites
• Bakersfield Veterinary Hospital
• Thurman Veterinary Center
Best Photographer
Makenzie Photography
Favorites
• Stephanie Young Photography
• The Photege
Best Property
Management Company
Watson Realty Property Management
Favorites
• Apex Management Group
• Realty Management Services
Best Real Estate Agent
Sheeza Gordon,
Watson Realty ERA
Favorites
• Jeff Jackson, Miramar
International
• Jon Busby, Miramar International
Best Real Estate Company
Miramar International
Favorites
• Coldwell Banker Preferred, Realtors
• Watson Realty ERA
Best Spa
EuroPhoria Medical &
Personal Spa
Favorites
• Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics
• Essentiels Spa Et Beaute
Best Tattoo Parlor
Third Energy Tattoo & Piercing
Favorites
• Mad Dog Tattoo
• Touch of Ink
Solar Company
SunPower by Sun Solar
Favorites
• Bland Company
• Vivint Solar
