When it comes to fine dining, here’s the best of the best in Bakersfield right now, listed alphabetically:
Belvedere Room at the Padre Hotel
1702 18th St
I hesitate to speak much about the menu because it may have changed since my last visit, but there’s so many good choices here at this elegant, classy dining room, including crispy lamb belly with risotto, steaks with the sources of the beef listed on the menu, a beet salad that will convince all the haters of that root vegetable that they’ve been wrong about that food item. Don’t skimp on desserts and make sure to make reservations as it’s a small place and busy on the weekends in particular.
Benji's French Basque Restaurant
4001 Rosedale Highway
Too much to recommend at a Basque restaurant that emphasizes (particularly through the artful use of sauces) the French element of that cuisine. The shrimp with garlic butter sauce, the soufflés, the hamburgers, the rack of lamb, the steaks (get the peppercorn sauce!), the roast duck with orange sauce, the setup that uses Pyrenees sourdough bread. Too much good food.
Chef's Choice Noodle Bar
1534 19th St.
So much worth recommending here, from the drunken noodles to the various pad Thai, prime rib on weekends, the soups, solid vegetarian dishes, orange chicken and fried rice. Rock your world and order the fried avocado wontons as an appetizer. My personal favorite is the duck fried rice. Another downtown place that is typically crowded on the weekends. I’d make reservations.
KC Steakhouse
2515 F St.
Last year we raved about how this downtown institution was given new energy due to an energetic kitchen staff modernizing the menu, and the trend of greatness continued into the new year. If you’re not big on beef, get the lobster mac and cheese, and the lamb chops are pretty amazing, too. If you’re lucky, they’ll have a musician serenading you in good ol’ Rat Pack style. Life seldom gets better than that.
Little Italy
8200 Stockdale Highway
There are some real gems on the lunch menu at this formal service Italian restaurant — it seems to be where the owner, Chang, does his experimentation. One reader absolutely raved (justifiably) about a cheese gnocchi served with chopped mild Italian sausage and a butter sage sauce, priced at only $12.95 for lunch. I’ve never had better lobster ravioli than what these folks routinely serve.
Mama Tosca's Ristorante Italiano
9000 Ming Ave.
This place is almost the dean of Bakersfield fine dining, soon approaching its 40th year in business, and always with a classy, deferential style that makes a customer feel pampered. If osso bucco is your thing, try their version, as well as the steaks with Gorgonzola sauce, the amazing veal choices, and the gnocchi with three different sauces. No, it’s not cheap, but when I walk out I feel as if I got what I paid for, and quality ingredients are the difference. Something as simple as the olive oil served with the bread is a cut above. It’s what they do, and the service staff is ever vigilant to make sure your needs are met. Outstanding wine list, too. The Italian sauces all seem like slow-cooked gems.
The Mark
1623 19th St.
This beautiful downtown gem has been through a few owners since its debut back in 2012. And occasionally I’d get emails with the details of disappointing dining experiences. But new owners Brian and Mikela Oberg have righted the ship, and if you’ve one of those who swore never again, give it a try. The menu has been revamped to bring back a lot of greats at various price points so it can be a special night out for a wider range of customers.
Red Pepper
2641 Oswell St.
Count me as one city resident who hopes Gilbert Sabedra and Sharon Kendall never retire. Selfish, I know, but this innovative Mexican restaurant remains the jewel of northeast Bakersfield. Just this year the ever-restless Gilbert went to work on offering his version of the famous Dave’s Tacos downtown, and as usual he elevates anything he touches. They’re called fiesta tacos and they're on the restaurant’s secret menu, so you have to ask for them. Great happy hour, great nightly specials, fusion cuisine or conventional Mexican, it all works. As at many of these restaurants, the gold is found on the “specials” insert, and I’ve always found the staff to be very aware of what the kitchen is really hammering out of the park.
Uricchio's Trattoria
1400 17th St.
We wrote a whole column about this influential downtown gem that has been a big part of downtown Bakersfield’s renaissance in recent decades, and found it to be as impressive as ever. The lasagna may seem like a cliché choice, but the version they offer here is stunning, as is the chicken walnut salad, the shrimp scampi, the chicken and sausage a la Nick, the filet mignon with a marvelous porcini mushroom sauce. If you can avoid ordering the sand dabs in the white wine/butter sauce. Reservations are a must. Don’t fight the crowds. Some people seem to eat here every weekend. Discover why if you haven’t been.
Wool Growers Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge
620 E. 19th St.
All these years later and Wool Growers is still hitting on all cylinders. Our personal favorite is still the shrimp scampi and the beef brochette; the fries set the standard for all of Bakersfield and prices are east-side low compared to some of the other restaurants on this list. I wouldn’t go without reservations as it always seems crowded, even on weekday nights. The dinner menu seems slim at around 20 choices, but the fried chicken, lamb chops and filet of sole have all been impressive to us on past visits. The consistency year over year is the most impressive feat to me. The food never seems to change, and why should it?
