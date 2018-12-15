The casual dining scene is prospering in Bakersfield. So much so that we couldn’t limit the list to fewer than 20 that are worth your time and money. Here they are, some new, some quite established:
24th Street Cafe
1415 24th St., 323-8801, 24thstreetcafe.com
There are so many great offerings on the regular menu, such as fried trout with eggs for breakfast (who else offers that anymore?), but I can’t get past the specials insert, which on a recent visit featured a chicken piccata omelet, crepes stuffed with sweet cream cheese and topped with sliced banana, brown sugar and rum, an amazing smoked tri-tip scramble with red and yellow peppers and pepper jack cheese (what I finally ordered) and house-made Kentucky chicken sausage with eggs. Vegetarians will also like the expanded vegetarian choices on that sheet, such as the soyrizo burrito, veggie omelet made with egg whites and the meatless Impossible burger. Don’t even get me started on the sun-dried tomato scramble with Brie and prosciutto. My sister-in-law swears the huevos rancheros are unparalleled.
Bootlegger’s Craft Pub & Eatery
955 Oak St., 322-2123, bootleggersbakersfield.com
Bootleggers Craft Pub & Eatery is never going to end up on the high-end cuisine list, but the fare shows verve and imagination to match the craft beers they serve on tap, killer happy hour, great burgers and sandwiches. Others trying to master this concept have failed. Not the Boot.
Cafe Smitten
909 18th St., 843-7305, cafesmitten.com
This restaurant has the perfect name as we were in love from the first visit with both the food and the casual L.A. vibe without all the headaches such as insane traffic or snooty people. Glad to hear that Shai and Stasie Bitton, the entrepreneurs who gambled on this converted tire shop, will be opening a new full-service restaurant merely called Smitten in the southwest late in 2019. The original is the perfect place for a light breakfast/snack/healthy food. Few, after trying the Moroccan eggs, are able to avoid ordering them every time in the future, and don’t get me started on the avocado toast, which set a standard in my mind that few restaurants can meet (my daughter loves it with a dose of hot sauce). They’ve been adding to the menu along the way, with a new steak sandwich (with cilantro, sautéed fennel and aioli) as well as a “hummus smash” sandwich (avocado, cucumber, radish and heirloom tomatoes). We’ll be trying those soon.
Coconut Joe’s Beach Grill
4158 California Ave., 327-1378, coconutjoes.com/home
This restaurant is always adding great new things, and in recent years that has included outstanding fish and chips, better desserts, amazing chicken soup, decent clam chowder, coconut shrimp, the salmon salad … in fact it’s been so long since I ordered my old standby, the tri-tip and chicken plate.
Crest Bar & Grill
5025 Wible Road, 833-9998, crestbarandgrill.com
Almost every time I’ve visited it’s crowded, even when the RV park isn’t full. Hmm. Wonder why? Could be the quality of the sandwiches, salads, dinners, stuffed mushrooms, prime rib and the special Oktoberfest menu that came and went. The pastrami gone wild sandwich is an old favorite I’ve raved about in the past. Very juicy burgers and solid breakfasts, too.
Firestone Grill
3501 California Ave., no phone, firestonegrill.com/firestone-grill-bakersfield
My daughter living in Santa Monica has become an aficionado of good tri-tip and I’ve yet to take her here. That mistake will be rectified soon. The pulled pork sandwich with the buttery bun is great also, and the large salads are amazing. Interesting place as they won’t take orders by phone; in fact they don’t event have a listed phone number. This is a place that goes its own way, but after you’ve tasted the fare you’ll put up with that. The beef and the ribs are smoked, and it makes all the difference. The ABC burger is outstanding too. The fries are ordinary. There, I found something to gripe about.
Frugatti's
600 Coffee Road, 836-2000, frugattis.com
I used to wish we had a Buca di Beppo in town, but we’ve got something better — Frugatti’s, or, as they bill it, “Italian food by real Italians.” Seriously, the pizzas are always amazing, the pastas are al dente and no strangers to garlic and real Italian herbs and the consistency of the operation is admirable.
Great Castle Chinese Restaurant
410 Union Ave., 325-3311
Sad that the founder, Tzu Chun Wang, died this year. “Papa Sun” retired in 2005 but he continued to visit the restaurant daily. A former soldier in Taiwan, he came to California in 1972 to build a better life, creating a restaurant that has become a Bakersfield institution while living out the American Dream. This Cantonese restaurant that has so many amazing specialties such as walnut shrimp, kung pao beef, sizzling rice soup, shrimp fried rice — too many great choices if you visit often. I know some are leery of this neighborhood, but we’ve seen a guard stationed in the parking lot to keep vehicles safe while you dine.
Jake's Tex-Mex Cafe
1710 Oak St., 322-6380, jakestexmex.com
Like Luigi’s, Jake’s has evolved over the years from a pit beef and garlic chicken lunch spot to a place that has super chili, tempting desserts, swift cafeteria service despite the lines and the kind of food that while maybe more Tex than Mex always inspires insatiable cravings that require regular visits. In recent years, I’ve grown to appreciate the lemon cake (most people can’t get past the chocolate) and those chocolate chip cookies with the chocolate cream cheese frosting in the middle. … after a simple burrito or a big salad. Well, life is good. Visit for dinner — the food is just as tempting late at night, and it’s less crowded.
Lino’s Mexican Cuisine
2911 Taft Highway, 381-7612, facebook.com/linosmexicancuisine/?fref=ts
I know if you live in the northwest or east side, Pumpkin Center is a long drive away — seems like you’re going to Taft — but the reward is excellent food at Lino’s with prices that seems too low. So many love the pork belly tacos, but I’m partial to the pork barbacoa with its house-made bacon chipotle barbecue sauce. The sandwiches, the scallops, the shrimp diablo and a chicken dish called pollo al horno are also excellent. Taco Tuesdays are special because those pork belly tacos are half-price.
Locale Farm to Table Eatery
1723 18th St., localefarmtotable.com
The salads, the sandwiches, the soups, this is a restaurant that is like visiting a great chef’s kitchen at home, a chef who has a connection to some of the freshest produce and quality meats and cheeses that you can find. Jackfruit is the trendy meat substitute plant food and the kitchen here was offering it in tacos this year. That and things like the grilled vegetable sandwich really win hearts and minds over to the plant-based diet, but their burgers and tri-tip sandwiches are to die for. Like a good politician, they try to please everybody, and it works. Try the cowboy tacos or chicken Parmesan melt.
Luigi's
725 E. 19th St., 322-0926, shopluigis.com
This is not one of those places that no one knows about. Everyone who’s been living here more than a year knows how great this once humble east Bakersfield place is. The worst part about it is the wait, but people are patient because they know the reward is ahead. I’ve been raving about that stuffed chicken breast for years, but that’s just a small part of it. The Saturday burgers, the pastrami sandwich, the trademark half and half, the mushroom ravioli with the sage butter sauce. So much worth recommending. They do have a small gluten-free menu, too.
Mama Roomba
1814 Eye St., 322-6262, mamaroomba.com
It’s become a downtown institution even though it’s so small and located in the old home to the late Luigi the Tailor. My companion loves the beans and plantains, the chicken, the pork chops, the cool urban vibe, the tiny bar and pineapple chandelier, while I’m partial to the skillet shrimp in cream sauce and the hot garlic wings. It’s the kind of distinctive restaurant that has helped give our downtown a great dining identity.
Milt’s Coffee Shop
6112 Knudsen Drive, 399-4975, miltscoffeeshop.org
Milt’s, like 24th Street Cafe (same family ownership), has some seriously great monthly specials. My favorite this fall was the bacon-wrapped bratwurst with grilled peppers and onions served on a crispy Pyrenees bun offered in October, capped by that month’s special dessert, German chocolate cake that any bakery would be proud to offer — and a steal at only $5 for a very wide slice. They make their own pastrami here and it’s quite special. A good friend loves the chicken-fried chicken steak with eggs for breakfast or the Mediterranean omelet. This is the kind of place that offers Himalayan sea salt at each table. It’s this attention to detail that makes Milt’s an amazing place always, and, unlike 24th Street, they’re open for dinner with full bar service.
Moo Creamery
4885 Truxtun Ave., 861-1130, moocreamery.com
If I’m on a diet, I can’t go to Moo. From appetizers to desserts, the food is too good, and it would take a will of steel not to overeat. Now that the weather is cooling down, get the chili. Or the fresh-cut fries. Or the fabulous burgers, especially the 24 hour burger with the egg on top. The meatloaf is the perfect comfort food. Love the ice cream, but the pastries and cookies are so killer that choosing dessert is painful. A great place for vegetarians, too, as their options there are exceptional. There is always something surprising, like the salmon tacos. I’ve never been disappointed.
Muertos Kitchen and Lounge
1514 Wall St., 324-2557, facebook.com/pages/Muertos-Kitchen-and-Lounge/427183267301272
A very fun, personal place with too many must-orders on the menu. It’s worth visiting a few times to explore, as you may prefer the drive-in burrito to the grilled salmon salad or the lamb tacos. I, for the longest time, was hooked on the Hudson burger with its fried egg and bacon on top, but last time I enjoyed the James burger with grilled onions and lots of veggies. They just do a lot right at this place, and you can see them working in the kitchen if you’re sitting at the bar. Jazzed-up hot dogs were added to the menu in the past year, but they are so popular on some of our visits they’ve been out.
New Vintage Grill
9901 Hageman Road, 829-6814, newvintagegrill.com
New Vintage Grill is another restless restaurant, always striving to get better, and it’s one of those restaurants that when you’re finished you walk out saying, “We have to get here more often.” Breakfast (pancakes, special potatoes) and the interesting way they use veggies in sandwiches (the Mazzafiata burger with its roasted Roma tomatoes, arugula and pesto aioli; that pastrami sandwich with the caramelized onions) make this a gem of a restaurant.
Nuestro Mexico
716 21st St., 637-1343, facebook.com/nuestro.mexico.restaurant
Located in what was the original home of La Costa Mariscos, this is a small, low-key place that you almost have to know about to visit. So much we love here, the fajitas, the chicken or beef Colorado, the tacos that lifestyle website Thrillist listed as some of the best in the state (that’s an honor!). So many things we’ve tried here in the past have impressed us, including the fish filet with chile verde and shrimp, the enchiladas suizas served stacked rather than rolled and a couple of their appetizers: the pambazos (two small Mexican breads filled with chorizo, potatoes, spicy salsa, queso fresco, sour cream and lettuce) and sincronizada (large tortilla filled with cheese, ham, spicy salsa and sour cream). In short, what the kitchen is doing here is not your typical Mexican fare.
Pork Chop & Bubba’s BBQ
1230 H St., 520-4227, porkchopandbubbasbbq.com
Former welder Branden Slichter took up barbecuing as a hobby, won some competitions, started a catering business and this year opened a humble little place just east of the BHS campus that has the most amazing smoked meats. You know a restaurant is good when they run out of food on some days, so get there early or face possible crushing disappointment. One of the best new restaurants to open locally in 2018.
Remix Asian Kitchen
9450 Stockdale Highway, 847-9331, facebook.com/remixasiankitchen
This place is amazing with its Korean/Asian/American food mix. Chicken curry rice, chicken katsu, shrimp the way you get them in Hawaii. So much to recommend. A new restaurant off to a strong start. The bulgogi tri-tip is unlike anything else served in our city. Look for a full report on the new menu in The Californian in the coming weeks.
Sonder
9500 Brimhall Road, 247-0000, facebook.com/SonderBakersfield
Sonder is the kind of place all ages can go to chill, eat, drink, have conversations, sit on sofas, play games and generally enjoy a night out at a place that has been working so hard to make that Canadian specialty poutine (well-dressed French fries) a popular option locally. They understand the key is the sauce/gravy; it’s worth ordering just that — it will fill you up.
