Businesses and schools around Bakersfield are honoring World Kindness Day on Tuesday.
The day is dedicated as a way to bring the community's attention to the power of kindness.
Local non-profit Kindness for Life is asking people to share their kindness story on the organization's website.
Businesses and schools can also participate by displaying banners and posters to bring awareness.
"Kindness provides a wonderful return on investment. It often does not cost anything yet brings lasting rewards", said Dan Harrison, a member of the Kindness for Life organization in a statement.
For more information on World Kindness Day visit the website at www.kindnessforlife.com.
