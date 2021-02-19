The Bakersfield City School District announced that it was pushing back its date to return elementary school students to in-person learning to April.
In a letter sent to the entire BCSD community on Friday afternoon, which includes parents and staff, Superintendent Doc Ervin wrote that students would begin to return the week after spring break. Previously, he had shared in a staff memo that the district planned to bring back elementary school students March 22 and 24, the week before spring break.
"The Bakersfield City School District received new guidance this afternoon altering previously communicated plans to resume in-person instruction in March," Ervin wrote.
On April 8, in-person instruction will begin for self-contained special education classes as well as grades preschool through second. On April 12, in-person instruction will begin for students in grades third through sixth. Teachers are expected to arrive on-site two school days before their students are scheduled.
Ervin emphasized that these are targeted dates, which hinge on COVID-19 rates remaining on their current downward trajectory in the county. Kern County's recent case rate was 26.8 cases per 100,000 residents, and it must dip below 25 for five days straight for the district to open, according to current guidance from the state health department.