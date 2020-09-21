Bakersfield College announced Monday that it’s opening another week-long Public Health course on Infectious Disease Contact Tracing.
The one credit course will be held Sept. 28 through Oct. 2. BC said the online course is targeted for current employers who might need employees to act as contact tracers for the organization, individuals who are currently in the health sciences, and those who have been laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic and want to gain the skills to help re-enter the workforce.
BC said that while it’s recommended students have a background in public health services, all community members are welcome to enroll.
To learn more about disease transmission and prevention, enroll today in PBHS B99 by visiting www.bakersfieldcollege.edu.
