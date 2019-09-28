There was a time when the homeless locally were congregated near a few underpasses in east Bakersfield. They kept to themselves and weren’t breaking the law at the alarming rate authorities are now seeing. Today, the population has exploded and includes new parolees, vandals, vagrants and drug addicts spread across a wide swath of the city.
Caught in the crosshairs of the crisis are agencies whose clients abide by sets of rules, yet are also feeling a community’s homelessness fatigue. “Our numbers are definitely up,” said Deborah Leary of the people served at St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center. “We have rules for entry and they abide by them. Our visitors are truly homeless and not the ones destroying area businesses.
“This is a difficult time in our community and such a source of conversation with a community divided over how to help,” she added.
As frustrated as residents are, most truly want to help in some tangible way. Leary, who chairs the center’s annual fundraising fall barbecue set for Thursday, said its event is more important now than ever before and attending St. Vincent’s only annual fundraiser is a way people can feel as if they are doing something.
“We receive no federal or local public funds, nor do we receive any financial assistance from the Fresno Diocese, so everything we raise through this event stays here, goes right back into the center and keeps our doors open for the next 12 months,” she said.
For 65 years, St. Vincent de Paul has been serving the neediest and most vulnerable in our midst by providing two hot meals, clothing, access to restrooms and showers as well as bus passes, mail and other social services to upward of 200 men, women and sometimes children every day in a safe, parklike setting that is free from the chaos they encounter out on the streets.
“We also help find them suitable housing, which in turn keeps them from bothering businesses and the public,” Leary added.
Last year, more than 1,200 dinners were served. The barbecue started in 2013 and today is among the biggest fall fundraisers, and most affordable, in town. In years past, money generated has also helped make upgrades to roofing, fencing, security and its industrial kitchen. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased the night of the event or at the thrift store next door.
Doors open at 5 p.m., with food service starting at 5:30 p.m. Guests will have their choice of a New York steak or teriyaki chicken prepared by grill master Gary Icardo and his legendary crew, along with a Pyrenees French Bakery roll, Wool Growers salad, salsa, beans from Casa Munoz and Smith’s Bakery cobbler.
