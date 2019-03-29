The Liberty Patriots are simply playing good baseball. Look no further than their record, and the way in which they’re winning.
The Patriots cruised to another victory on Friday, knocking off Centennial 8-3. Liberty is now 14-3 on the season and alone atop the Southwest Yosemite League with a 6-1 mark.
Through it all, the team is displaying a balanced attack with a good mix of young talent and veteran leadership.
“We’re fortunate to have a team that believes in each other,” head coach Tony Mills said. “Right now our offense is swinging it really good and our pitching is getting better and better. And defensively, we can play.”
All those traits were on display Friday. After Centennial (9-6, 4-3 SWYL) went ahead 2-0 in the top of the first, the Patriots rattled off four runs in the bottom of the inning to take control.
Andrew Yoder uncorked a two-run home run and Isaac Rios followed with a two-out, two-run double. Rios led the way offensively with four RBIs.
Senior pitcher senior Brock Barron threw a complete game, striking out four and giving up two earned runs on seven hits. He moved to 3-1 on the season.
“Brock has been exceptional,” Mills said. “He throws a couple pitches for strikes and keeps hitters off balance. It’s a recipe for success.”
Two sophomores — Kaleb Dickey and Jacob Tobias — have made noise in the Patriots' lineup.
Dickey has cranked out a team high seven home runs this season to go along with 31 RBIs and a .500 batting average. Tobias is hitting at a .463 clip, with three homers, 24 RBIs and 15 runs scored.
Another sophomore, pitcher Nick Oscarson, is 5-0 on the year while tallying four complete games.
Mills said not only are the Patriots winning, but they’re having fun doing it.
“That’s huge. Chemistry on a team creates a relaxed environment, and it brings out the best in the guys.”
