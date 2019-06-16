A Bakersfield woman accused of drowning her daughter's newborn baby is scheduled to appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.
Beant Dhillon, 43, was arrested in February after Dhillon's daughter, whose name has been redacted from court documents, told one of her teachers her father threatened to kill her. Police conducted a wellness check on the daughter, where they discovered the newborn baby's corpse buried in the family's backyard, according to court documents.
The daughter's family learned of the pregnancy when she gave birth Nov. 12 in a bathroom at her home. Dhillon took the newborn and told the daughter it was surrendered for adoption.
Dhillon admitted she took the baby from her daughter and drowned it in a bathtub, according to police. She is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder.
Dhillon appeared in court Thursday for a pre-preliminary hearing, during which her attorney requested her preliminary hearing — which was scheduled for Friday — be postponed until Monday, as he needed time to review the autopsy report on the newborn.
The teen's father, Jagsir Singh, 48, hanged himself March 7. According to the documents, it was the father's threats that prompted the daughter to reach out to a teacher, who then alerted authorities.
The man accused of being involved in the incident, Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, was in the country illegally, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He reportedly cut his GPS-monitoring device Feb. 27 and remains at large.
Bowe Cleveland v. Taft Union High School
The civil jury trial involving a survivor of a school shooting and the administration he's claiming didn't protect him from the gunman is scheduled to begin Monday.
Bowe Cleveland was sitting in his high school science classroom the morning of Jan. 10, 2013 when Bryan Oliver, armed with a shotgun, entered. He shot and seriously injured Cleveland, and fired at but missed another student, Jacob Nichols.
Cleveland survived but suffered major injuries and has undergone more than 20 surgeries.
The Cleveland family filed a lawsuit against the Taft Union High School District in April 2013 arguing the district failed to keep students safe despite several warning signs about Oliver's behavior.
State v. Marquis Candler
The trial of a man who allegedly murdered a 47-year-old man is scheduled to begin Monday.
Marquis Candler, 25, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and battery. In a second case regarding a 2017 domestic violence assault, Candler pleaded not guilty to those charges.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 1:21 a.m. on April 8, officers were sent to the 600 block of 33rd Street after getting a report of shots fired in the area. They found a woman suffering from a moderate gunshot wound, and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Jamore Joseph Holliday was found dead in a nearby alley, the department said. BPD Public Information Officer Nathan McCauley said Candler and the victims knew each other but was not able to provide any details on what caused Candler to allegedly open fire.
Candler is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, threatening with the intent to terrorize, willful cruelty to a child and vandalism.
Candler already has two felonies relating to domestic violence. He was convicted and sentenced to three years in jail for assault with a firearm, making threats, battery and false imprisonment, according to court records.
In 2011, he was sentenced to another nearly three years in prison on more domestic violence charges.
State v. Cori Dean Cotton
A Twin Oaks woman charged with gunning down a woman and attempting to kill her boyfriend is 2017 will appear in court Monday.
Cori Dean Cotton, 34, pleaded not guilty in 2018 to charges of murdering 39-year-old Kristin Goldsberry, attempted murder of Goldsberry’s boyfriend as well as voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon.
According to court documents, Cotton shot Goldsberry twice in the head during an argument in the 19000 block of Back Canyon Road in the Twin Oaks area in March 2017. She also allegedly attempted to shoot the woman’s boyfriend — whose name is redacted in the documents — but missed.
Cotton then allegedly buried the body with the assistance of 56-year-old Bret Stroud.
Cotton's case could either be assigned to a courtroom for trial or continued for a future date.
