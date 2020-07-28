The city of Bakersfield has streamlined an application form that assists businesses in operating during the state’s coronavirus restrictions.
A new special events permit application available on the city’s website reduces the city’s processing time from 30 days to five, according to a news release.
The permit allows businesses to operate on public sidewalks and in certain streets downtown, or in parking lots elsewhere in the city, the release says.
More information can be found at bakersfieldcity.us.
