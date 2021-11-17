You have permission to edit this article.
Bakersfield PD requesting help to find girl reported missing

Screen Shot 2021-11-17 at 2.02.02 PM (2).png

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing runaway juvenile, according to a BPD news release. Aniyah Lee was last seen Nov. 9 in the 700 block of Vine Street. Lee is considered at risk because she has no prior history of running away, officials said.

 Courtesy of the BPD

Lee is described in the news release as Black, 16 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 115 pounds, and she has brown eyes and brown, curly shoulder-length hair. She also has a piercing under the center of her nose.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

