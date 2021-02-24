Bakersfield native Jordan Jose seems to love his job sailing aboard the USS Porter, a guided-missile destroyer, currently conducting maritime operations in the Mediterranean Sea.
The beautiful location also has allowed the U.S. Navy petty officer 2nd class to discover another love, exploring the historic locales of Europe.
According to a post by the Navy Office Of Community Outreach, Jose is a 2015 high school graduate, although the high school he attended was not identified by the outreach office.
Serving as a fire controlman, Jose helps maintain the ship's Aegis weapon system, which includes one of the most powerful air-search sea-based radars.
"I maintain a weapons system through the use of advanced computers and networks," Jose was quoted as saying.
"What I like most out of serving at my command is that no matter how hard it gets, there are always people willing to help," he said. "I also enjoy being forward-deployed and learning about other cultures."
Jose joined the Navy five years ago to serve his country, he said, and to make his father and brother proud.
USS Porter is the fifth U.S. Navy ship to be named after Navy officers Commodore David Porter, and his son, Adm. David Dixon Porter.
According to Navy officials, guided-missile destroyers like the USS Porter are tactical multi-mission surface vessels capable of conducting anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare, as well as humanitarian assistance. Fast, maneuverable, and technically advanced, destroyers provide the required war-fighting expertise and operational flexibility to execute any task overseas.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities and capacity.
“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” said Gilday. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”
Although there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Jose said he is most proud of advancing in rank to petty officer 2nd class — and exploring Europe.