Noah Salinas is a real estate investor and Realtor at Century 21 Jordan-Link. She is a Bakersfield native who works with buyers and sellers throughout Kern County.
Salinas also flips homes and invests in long-term rental properties across the United States. She studied business marketing at Cal State Bakersfield and has since continued to work in her hometown.
• How did your journey to real estate investing begin?
My journey to real estate investing began about five years ago after I got my real estate license. I started reading books, listening to the BiggerPockets podcast and joining real estate investing groups.
I quickly became interested in real estate markets in the Midwest because of the lower purchase prices and property taxes. I also realized that there was an opportunity in those markets for newer investors who didn’t have that much capital to start investing with.
Shortly after, I bid on my first auction property and took the next step in fixing up the house and renting it out. While I made many mistakes along the way, each home I bought taught me something new and helpful for the next ones.
• What is your favorite house flip/renovation that you’ve done so far?
Each flip and rehab project that I do holds a special place in my heart. The homes that I buy tend to be older and therefore have a lot of character to them. I try to keep the uniqueness of them as much as possible.
My favorite one I have done so far was in Indianapolis and built in 1910. It had a lot of original features, such as the custom woodwork and clawfoot bathtub. I kept a lot of the original features but updated it to meet current standards and loved the way it turned out!
• What inspired you to purchase your first property?
I was inspired to buy my first property because of the passive income options and security in real estate. One thing that I love about investing in real estate is that it is a tangible investment that will always hold a value. It can also be held or passed down for generations. I was really encouraged and motivated by the possibilities.
• How has becoming a real estate investor impacted your career?
I think that investing in real estate has helped me with my career. I have been a “home buyer” and “seller” multiple times, so I understand what my clients are going through and I feel it has better prepared me to help my clients. From the challenges I have faced with my own properties, I also feel that it has allowed me to provide insight and helpful information to them.
• What advice do you have for early career professionals who want to buy their first property?
I highly encourage everyone, especially early career professionals, to look at purchasing real estate. I think it's important to do your research, educate yourself, ask questions, and find out as much as you can about the process.
There are so many ways to get started investing in real estate such as the BRRRR method, House Hacking, Airbnb Arbitrage, REITs — so I encourage you to find out what works for you and go for it!
