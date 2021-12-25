January is known for being the time that most of us commit to New Year’s resolutions for the upcoming year. Unfortunately, most of these commitments don’t stick with us past the first few weeks or months of getting started.
Career resolutions are slightly different than our typical promises to improve our diets or go to the gym. They are habits that are tied to a piece of our life that we dedicate so much time and energy toward. A piece of our life that sometimes can seem unchanging and predictable.
Keeping yourself inspired during your 9-to-5 is essential to living a full, well-rounded lifestyle. Here are some career resolutions that are easy, powerful and free to add to your 2022 goals!
Truly take a lunch break
This is an easy way to turn your typical day in the office or working from home into a unique experience. Oftentimes when we’re focused on completing projects, we tend to neglect that essential half-hour or hour that’s given for us to use.
Take full advantage of the time that’s yours and place yourself in a new environment for your lunch break. You can pick out a park as your go-to spot for lunch, set up a designated area at home as your break space, or treat yourself to a meal at your favorite restaurant every now and then.
Volunteer what you have
Whether you have too many clothes in your closet, leftover gift cards from Christmas or simply free time on your hands, use what you have to give to your community. One of the beautiful pieces about living in a tightly knit community like Bakersfield is that you get to see the fruits of your labor almost immediately.
Through local nonprofit organizations, churches and businesses, there are so many hands-on opportunities in Bakersfield that allow for you to not only give what you have to others, but immediately watch the impact it has on their lives.
Revamp and reflect
The beginning of the year is the perfect time to hit the refresh button on your resume. Take time to reflect on the previous 12 months and take note of your accomplishments and milestones. This is a great time to make sure that your career is on the right track. Set aside time to reflect on your skills and determine if you want to pursue a different line of work and new career adventures.
