Regina Walker, cake artist and owner of Kake Walker, is famously known for her creation of art that looks too good to eat. From "The Steve Harvey Show" to Disney+, Regina’s work has caught the eyes of million around the country. As a Kern County business owner, Regina’s journey to success is one that was built with faith, passion and love and continues to grow with these values supporting her.
AA: When did you decide to become a baker?
RW: It was 2012. My husband and I were on the way home from bringing my youngest daughter to college to start her freshman year. I received my layoff notice the same day. My husband said to me, “You make great cookies, let’s do a fundraiser for daughter’s college tuition!” While doing the fundraiser someone asked if I could make cupcakes and then eventually cakes. Initially I was self-taught from YouTube and reading. After that, I got licensed and went back to my 9-to-5 job while continuing the business. Since then, I’ve been retired for two years, and I run Kake Walker full time.
AA: What is your signature dish?
RW: My specialty is making faces or lifelike objects with cake and making it look very realistic. My most popular cake that really put me on the map was my Steve Harvey cake. It received around 3.5 million views on social media.
AA: How do you describe your overall cooking philosophy?
RW: If I can see it, I can make it. I think that’s my gift.
AA: What made you decide to continue pursuing baking?
RW: It’s the gift that God gave me that inspired me to do it more. I wanted to improve my craft. The ability to make a cake into something so lifelike is amazing to me. I am totally amazed at how far this gift God has given me has gotten me so far. To be on Disney and be considered for that opportunity, it feels like I’m dreaming. There’s so much in store and I can’t wait to see where else this gift takes me. I’m also learning more about myself as an artist, specifically with putting things together to make something beautiful. I realized I had this passion through ministry work of stage design at my church, St. John Missionary Baptist Church.
AA: Describe your experience as a business owner.
RW: My husband got the business side of Kake Walker going. I just want to create these cakes. I’m the artist, I want to make the art, but my husband really encouraged me to sell it. Overall, it’s really a family business, my daughters are my biggest fans and cheerleaders. My daughter is the one who started putting my work on Instagram and encouraged me to get on social media. That’s truly how Steve Harvey, Disney and other networks noticed me, it’s because of my daughter putting my work out there. My other daughter does my makeup for events and is my photographer. It is a family business, we’re in it together.
AA: What are your thoughts on networking in your field of work?
RW: Networking with other cake artists really inspires me. We all go through the same experiences. There are people I can talk to any time and they’re like family to me. I know I can talk to them at any time. Other artists I’ve met through networking are so free with their advice and their techniques and I’m the same way with them.
AA: What are some of your overall goals for your business?
RW: One of my dreams is to teach cake decorating to kids and adults all over the world and my goal is to have my own show. Being able to be on Disney and different news stations here locally pumped me up. It made me say, “You know what, I can do this, I can have my own show.”
AA: What advice would you offer to creatives and artists that are just getting started on their journey?
RW: Never give up. Even though you don’t think you’re good enough right now, don’t give up. Encourage yourself and learn as much as you can. Surround yourself with people that encourage you to live your dream. I’d also say to get out there, you won’t know what you can do unless you put it out there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.