It’s the jars of almond butter behind the counter. It’s the cardboard boxes, some opened, stacked into little towers between the aisles. It's the Onkyo TX-903 Stereo Receiver, original to their first location in 1982, playing Rhonda Vincent in the background. And it's Pat Evans, at the center sitting serene, latching onto his left shin when he talks, that gives his longtime shop World Records a bespoke quality rare among even the most intimate music outlets in California.

His life’s work sits around him in sorted stacks: rows and rows of vinyl, from every genre — jazz, bluegrass, classical and alternative, to name a few. In total, Evans holds a cache of 85,000 records there, most of which are stored away in the basement.