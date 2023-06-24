It’s the jars of almond butter behind the counter. It’s the cardboard boxes, some opened, stacked into little towers between the aisles. It's the Onkyo TX-903 Stereo Receiver, original to their first location in 1982, playing Rhonda Vincent in the background. And it's Pat Evans, at the center sitting serene, latching onto his left shin when he talks, that gives his longtime shop World Records a bespoke quality rare among even the most intimate music outlets in California.
His life’s work sits around him in sorted stacks: rows and rows of vinyl, from every genre — jazz, bluegrass, classical and alternative, to name a few. In total, Evans holds a cache of 85,000 records there, most of which are stored away in the basement.
“My wife says we’re in the music peace corps,” Evans said.
World Records’ story of origin is not a difficult one to find. It was founded by Evans and his friend turned business partner Scott Schwebel in June 1982, after a trip to the city’s five record stores proved lackluster. The store, Evans admits, was more so Schwebel’s idea.
Three months later, Schewbel died in a car accident. Much of the staff had either quit or prodded Evans for guidance. Evans, then a financial analyst with Shell Oil Company, took over full time.
“I knew one thing,” Evans said. “My best friend had the idea and knew it was going to work. It’s not going down. So I quit my job and ran the store by myself for several months to figure out how this works.”
The shop moved several times over the decades, finally arriving in 2017 at 2815 F St., inside a former furniture store along Bakersfield’s Westchester neighborhood. While not exactly downtown, it sits near Bakersfield’s commercial center, sandwiched between Village Grill and Rosemary’s Creamery.
While the outside is unassuming, the inside is a gangplank-long space totaling 8,500 square feet, walled by brick and divided by a partition that adorns, floor-to-ceiling, a collection of square cover prints, neon signs and banners. Beyond the two door-cutouts is a 500-seat stage venue, catered by a full kitchen and bar.
And while Evans doesn’t judge a patron’s choice of purchase, he hates a judgmental store clerk — he is very picky when it comes to those who perform at World Records. Any artist who wants to play there must tour and record nationally, with “albums carried in stores coast to coast.”
“All these are career artists, not one-two albums and then get real jobs,” Evans said, moving a finger along a wall dedicated to past performers. “And it’s rare that somebody’s on our stage without winning at least one Grammy.”
Even the venue, when refurbished, was tuned properly, Evans demonstrates with an abrupt clap.
“You want it to melt away fast,” Evans said, smiling.
It was Evans' inscrutable search for decent sound that has brought internationally-acclaimed artists to Bakersfield. It's what brought Fiona Apple, fresh off her freshman release Tidal, before Evans to Fox Theater in 1997. And the Doors' legendary keyboardist Ray Manzarek played his final performance at World Records.
World Records has been around long enough to survive the free music movement on the internet and now benefits in recent years from a growing mania for vinyl. Purchases for the format leapt exponentially since 2010, though are still dwarfed by record sales in the 1980s.
“I remember when records started coming back a couple of years ago, I would ask 18-year-olds, ‘why are you doing this?’” Evan recalled. “And they say it's because they can hold the music in their hands, it’s not just in the cloud.”
Still, the store is not known for rare finds; Evans is quick to acknowledge he doesn't go digging for crates, and buys from the label directly. Still, every record received is graded, inspected and priced by Evans personally, he said. “And my wife seals them up.”
And if you cannot make it to World Records, Going Underground Records in downtown Bakersfield is another excellent choice, as a longtime-shop in Central California with a new shop in Los Angeles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.