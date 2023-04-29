When Jeff Lemucchi squeezes into a soundproof booth in his northeast Bakersfield home, he morphs into the voice that transports us to a world of intrigue and mystery.
Lemucchi is an audiobook narrator.
His voice is familiar to Bakersfield radio audiences. He has been a reporter and announcer on local channels for about four decades.
But five years ago, he branched out to create his own voice-over company. A voice-over actor is a person speaking (but not seen) during a video — often describing, explaining, or providing additional context to such things as commercials, promotions, informational videos, etc.
At about the same time, a chance encounter with a mystery writer opened the door for Lemucchi to become an audiobook narrator.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing format in today’s publishing world. While the popularity of audiobooks was growing before the COVID pandemic, listening to “books on tape” skyrocketed with people staying in their homes.
But even with the pandemic easing, the popularity continues to grow.
According to the Audio Publishers Association, audiobook revenue increased 12 percent in 2020. It was the ninth consecutive year of double-digit growth the association reported. With no slowdown in sight, by 2027, audiobooks are predicted to be a $19 billion industry.
Industry observers credit the continuing popularity of audiobooks to people’s increasing need — or maybe just desire — to multitask. Whether you are driving a car, or mopping a floor, you can plug in some earbuds and be transported into a make-believe, exciting world, or learn a new skill. Among the most popular audiobooks are fiction, true crime, self-help, inspirational, sci-fi, fantasy and horror.
Lemucchi’s and retired history professor-turned-mystery-writer Dick Snyder’s roots go deep into Kern County’s westside community of Taft.
A member of Taft Union High School’s class of 1955, Snyder traveled to his hometown in 2017 to be inducted in the school’s Hall of Fame. Lemucchi also was attending the event. It was there that the idea of Lemucchi narrating Snyder’s Jonas Kirk mystery series was born.
A decade after he retired as University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse history professor, Snyder launched his career as a mystery writer. His credits include short stories and books — many inspired by current headlines.
Snyder’s mystery series features amateur sleuth Jonas Kirk and his sometimes-reluctant sidekick, police officer Chester Devlin. Snyder brought the individual tales he had spun together in “The Collection: Jonas Kirk Mysteries,” which includes 16 stories. Critics often liken the Kirk mysteries to Agatha Christie.
Lemucchi has narrated many of Snyder’s Jonas Kirk mysteries. To expand the variety of voices in some of the narrations, he has been joined by local radio personalities Ralph Bailey, Sylvia Cariker and Kenn McCloud.
But narrating audiobooks did not come easily to the veteran broadcaster.
“Without a background in acting, it is difficult to be a narrator. You are acting all the parts in a book,” Lemucchi said during a recent interview. “My chops were earned first in radio work.”
“The best narrators are actors,” he said. “Connecting to the material is an acting technique. You have to sound like it’s your story you are telling. You are not just reading it.”
To learn the narration trade, Lemucchi enrolled in acting classes in Los Angeles and arranged coaching sessions. He listened to the recordings of experienced and popular narrators. And he spent one-on-one time with some of the best people in the field.
“It takes a lot of time to learn,” he said, likening it to owning a fine piano. It only sounds good when the owner learns and practices how to play it.
Audiobook narration is just a small portion of Lemucchi’s work today. While narrating is a labor of love for Lemucchi, it also is very time consuming.
Most of his work time is spent preparing “news product” for three radio stations and doing voice-over recordings — for commercials, web content, promotional webcasts, and medical and insurance presentations.
Working from his home studio, Lemucchi weighs the cost effectiveness of doing audiobook narration against his other work.
“I can do voice-over for a 30-minute commercial and be paid $2,500,” he said. But an audiobook will require him to be wed to a project for three to four weeks, about four days a week and for at least four hours a day. “By the time you finish a project, you may have earned only $10 an hour for one book. Why would I do that when I could get paid $2,500 for a 30-minute promo, plus residuals?”
Lemucchi said he often is approached by people who want to become narrators. Most recently, one was a cement contractor. Lemucchi told him to keep his day job. “He would make a lot more money pouring concrete.”
But for people who might want to give audiobook narration a try, Lemucchi and other experienced narrators offered some advice:
• Be willing to learn the trade. Take acting lessons. Hire a coach. Join an association, such as the Professional Audiobook Narrators Association. Attend association events. Look for opportunities to meet with other narrators.
• Obtaining representation — by an agent, or manager — can be helpful. Lemucchi has an agent for his voice-over business.
• Listen to some of the best narrators. ACX, a division of Amazon’s audiobooks Audible, helps match authors with narrators. The better the narrator, the better the audiobook sales, and the better narrators are compensated. Audible so values narrators that it has established the Narrator Hall of Fame. Go to audible.com/ep/narrator-hall-of-fame.
• Identify a genre that suits your interest, as well as talents. While many of the books Lemucchi has narrated are mysteries written by Snyder, he has narrated books written by other authors. But most are in the mystery category, which Lemucchi said suits him.
• Do your research. Lemucchi said at least the first week of his narration projects is spent carefully reading and understanding the book. Mastering dialects, and pronouncing names and terms in the book are critical. A single narrator may be required to switch voices and act out many different parts.
• Spend money on good equipment, such as quality microphones; pop filters that minimize mouth noises; noise-canceling headphones; second screens, such as tablets, to use to read text, without the sound of turning pages; and audio production software. “But you can buy the best equipment in the world and it won’t be enough. You need a soundproof room. Ambient noise is unacceptable,” said Lemucchi.
You may love to read out loud and enjoy listening to audiobooks. You may think narrating is an effortless endeavor. But it requires a lot of hard work and talent to make listeners “believe.”
