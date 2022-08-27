Editor Beth Chodak and writer Jamie Butow have worked remotely for years. Working from their Bakersfield homes was a career choice. But beginning in 2020, many American workers were given no choice. They were sent home.
As the world hid from coronavirus, some companies shuttered their doors and assigned their employees to work “remotely.”
Within the first year of the pandemic, Gallup estimated about 45 percent of American workers — those with jobs not requiring in-person involvement — were working from home. But as vaccines developed and infection rates largely dropped, pressure now builds for employees to return to their in-person workplaces.
The pressure is coming from more “traditional” employers, as well as from employees, who miss their workplaces and fear working remotely is hurting their careers.
Bakersfield Life asked veteran remote workers Chodak and Butow to share their experiences, and local management experts to discuss the future of remote work.
Chodak has worked full-time from home for about 20 years. She is an editor for Keysight Technologies, a multinational company based in Northern California. Her team of editors includes two in California and one in New York. Their supervisor is in the United Kingdom. All work from home.
“The best part (of working from home) is not having to deal with the hassle and expense of commuting,” Chodak said, adding she likes the convenience of being home to do chores, receive packages and run errands.
“The drawbacks are isolation, especially for people who are very social,” she said. “It can also be difficult to focus on work when there are things at home that need to be done. Some people have a difficult time separating work and home life. I’ve found that having a dedicated office space and working regular hours helps maintain work-life balance.”
Although she said she expects to continue working from home, she acknowledged that “I miss the social aspect of being in the office — going out to lunch with co-workers, celebrating birthdays, getting drinks after work. The office used to be my social circle. Now I have to find new ways of making friends.”
Butow began working remotely in 2014. With a master’s degree in media psychology, she transitioned from journalism into digital marketing and started her own business, Engage Media Services. She was a contractor for Tru Measure, when the company sold to the McClatchy newspaper chain and she became a full-time remote employee.
McClatchy folded the division in 2020 as part of its bankruptcy reorganization. Butow now is a sales coach with January Spring, a digital marketing agency.
Working from home was particularly beneficial when Butow’s son was younger and involved in after-school activities. It gave her the flexibility to be involved in her son’s life, attend to chores at home and avoid costly commutes to work. Her son graduated from high school this year.
“It does get lonely at times,” she said. “I text and video chat on Skype with my co-workers throughout the day and am on Zoom calls with clients. But I do miss the office environment. I didn’t miss it when I was much busier with my son in those early years.”
Cal State Bakersfield management professor John Tarjan noted that we are social beings.
“And we have seen some of the dysfunction during the pandemic because we were isolated," Tarjan noted. "The mental health issues are huge. A lot of it has to do with alienation when we're not around other people.”
Butow misses the daily change of scenery when working at home.
“It’s easy to fall into a routine of staying home every day,” said Butow. “So, I have to make sure to plan things with friends — like meeting for breakfast, or lunch. Grabbing coffee or lunch with co-workers doesn’t happen naturally.”
But despite the drawbacks, Butow said she plans to continue to work remotely. “I have no plans to go back to an office at this point.”
As a result of the pandemic, Bakersfield human resources manager Robin Paggi said “many employees learned they like working from home. Requiring employees to return to the office when they are capable of working outside of it can be demoralizing and result in unhappy employees.”
John Stark, interim dean of the School of Business and Public Administration at Cal State Bakersfield, acknowledges that the flexibility of working remotely is popular with many workers, but he said he doubts many full-time arrangements will continue.
“Physical presence is a key component in our ability to work with others,” he said. “Therefore, for work that involves innovation, brainstorming, synergy and other forms of group thinking, being present is critical.
“If you think about it, this makes sense,” he said. “Many ideas develop serendipitously, as we bump into people in hallways and have quick conversations, as we overhear conversation in the next cubicle, or office, or as we walk by and see something in an office or on a desk. None of this can happen on a Zoom screen during a focused meeting.
“On the other hand, if we are talking about work that is purely individual, with little need for interaction or ideas from others, then it is likely that remote work can be effective,” he said. “However, even here, it only really works if you are dealing with independent contractors, with no need to develop and maintain an organizational identity. Group identity needs group interaction, and this is clearly best done in-person.”
The Cal State Bakersfield School of Business has returned to more in-person faculty meetings. Focus is being given to developing mentoring relationships to help new employees assimilate.
“One thing that is being discussed more frequently is the very real potential of remote workers falling behind on the promotion ladder,” said Stark, noting remote workers may not learn of promotional opportunities. “When decisions are made between candidates, it is clear that the candidate best known will have an edge. And that edge could go to the in-person candidate.”
Veteran remote worker Chodak agreed.
“Remote workers need to find ways to get the attention of management,” she said. “If you do something above and beyond, drop your supervisor a note about it. Volunteer for workplace committees. Continue education in your field and share what you’ve learned. Mentor new employees. And, of course, do your job well.”
Local management experts predict the future of remote working will be more in hybrid, rather than full-time arrangements.
“This means having employees work several days in the office and the rest remotely,” said Stark, adding that a number of local organizations are using the hybrid arrangement.
“The idea is to get the advantages of physical presence in order to scaffold work relationships, build culture and better organize, while also providing folks with the ability to work from home in order to reduce childcare expenses, avoid long commutes, and other personal advantages.”
Aera Energy is one local company that has implemented a hybrid remote working system. Aera has been recognized as a Forbes Best Mid-Size Employer, Central Coast Best Place to Work and Best Energy Workplace.
“We have found through experience that a purely remote working environment is not as effective as a hybrid (mix of in-person and remote) environment,” said Aera spokeswoman Cynthia Pollard.
“It’s not just about ticking off action items, or prioritizing one’s workday to be most efficient. It’s about the informal connections people have in the office, the ‘a-ha’ idea that comes around the coffee discussion, the unplanned mentorship or development of more junior colleagues in a face-to-face session.”
Pollard said Aera’s goal is to provide as many employees as reasonable with the opportunity to participate in a hybrid work arrangement. But she noted the option is not feasible for every employee.
“We embrace inclusion as one of our core values, and believe inclusion is vital for the creativity and collaboration that make us successful and make Aera a special place to work,” said Pollard, explaining that this must include fostering team cohesion and harmony, and ensuring employees understand expectations and receive meaningful performance feedback.
“The experience through COVID-19 has underlined the importance of flexibility,” said Pollard, adding that is an important element in “in attracting, engaging and retaining talent. Providing flexible options — including remote work arrangements for some employees — helps employees to thrive by encouraging a healthy work and life balance.”
