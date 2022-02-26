Kern County has been home for many astounding women. Whether they were breaking barriers or just making a name for themselves in their respective fields, these individuals inspire plenty of hometown pride.
Here are five of the exceptional women in local history who you may not know.
Wilda ‘Willie’ Mae Turner
This Bakersfield High School grad was one of the top athletes connected to Kern County (although she was born in Tulare County). The famed softball pitcher was inducted into the Bob Elias Hall of Fame in 1975.
According to the hall of fame's record, Turner played for the Mears Lumber Company team in Bakersfield at age 11, took part in the World Softball Tournament for the Progressive Optical team at age 14. She joined the J.J. Krieg's World Amateur Alameda team in 1938 at age 16 while still a BHS student, according to the school's archives.
She played professionally for the Parichy Bloomer Girls of Chicago, winning 153 games in six years. After throwing a perfect game, she was featured in Life Magazine in 1946 under the headline, "Wilda Mae Turner's Speed and Control Baffle Batters."
Finishing her career with an impressive 0.14 earned run average, Turner became the first female manager in Women's Professional Softball League.
Mary Holman Dodge
The first female police officer with the Bakersfield Police Department, she was also the first woman in California to be promoted to lieutenant.
The UC Berkeley grad taught math and art for five years at Tulare High School before taking and passing the civil service test for police in 1941.
Officer Holman was promoted to police lieutenant in 1953, working often with juvenile offenders. She published a police textbook, "The Police Officer and the Child," in 1962.
In 1963, she married then-Assistant Police Chief Charles H. Dodge Jr., who went on to serve two terms as Kern County sheriff.
After 25 years with the department, Dodge retired in 1965 but she remained engaged with the community, speaking to local groups and staying active in the police department's benefit association.
Sunny Scofield
She was the first local female television producer/director who hosted her own TV program, "Sunny Today."
The Texas-born trailblazer moved to Kern County in the late 1940s with her then-husband, who sold oil field equipment.
Remarried by the mid-1950s, Scofield was active in the community, serving as president of the League of Women Voters during the 1960s, a charter member of the 60 Plus Club at Cal State Bakersfield and president of the Woman's Club who remained an active member for decades after.
From her background in radio, Scofield later reached a wider audience with "Sunny Today," which she created to offer viewers an alternative to game shows and soap operas. Although morning programs would become a cornerstone of daytime television, there were no programs like that on the air in the late 1960s.
The half-hour program ran weekdays from 1968 to 1975 covering a variety of topics including the Basque culture, how divorce affects families, finances for women and mental health.
Dr. Rose La Monte Burcham
A true trailblazer, Burcham was Kern County's first female medical doctor and first to develop and manage a mine in the county.
The daughter of a doctor, she earned her own degree in Cincinnati in 1884, moving west a year later to San Bernardino. In 1895, she supported her husband in his search for gold, and moved to Randsburg, serving as the business manager and secretary for the Yellow Aster Mine, which yielded gold and silver.
After her husband died in 1913, she continued operating the mine until she sold it in 1918.
Dr. Myrnie A. Gifford
She is acknowledged as the first person to observe a connection between valley fever and the fungus found in the sputum, a mucus-like substance found in the lungs of patients with the disease.
Gifford attended Stanford University and UC Berkeley, working at San Francisco Hospital from 1919 to 1921 as an intern and then house director.
She served as a physician in the Bay Area from 1921 to 1923, and was also a clinician before moving to Kern County, joining the staff of the Kern County Department of Health in August 1934.
At that time, what we now know as valley fever was seen as two diseases: "valley fever," considered benign, and coccidioidal granuloma, which was often fatal.
Gifford was able to establish a connection between the two diseases by recognizing the same characteristic rash in patients with both infections.
Her work, as well as that of others from Kern County, is still referred to in scholarly discussions of the disease.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.