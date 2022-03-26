As a stubborn drought is now into its third consecutive year, Bakersfield’s two major water providers are limiting the days and times homeowners can irrigate their yards.
For city of Bakersfield water customers, who mostly live in the western half of the city, odd-numbered addresses are allowed to water outdoor landscaping from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Even-numbered addresses may water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
For California Water Service customers, who mostly live in the eastern half of the city, odd-numbered addresses may water from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, while even-numbered addresses may water on Wednesdays and Sundays.
With Bakersfield temperatures soon to be clawing their way over the century mark, that hardly seems enough to keep plants alive.
But two local experts insist that’s plenty of water — if you do it right.
“That is more than adequate for Bakersfield. You don’t have to water every day. You can water twice a week, unless you have containerized plants,” said Lindsay Ono, ornamental horticulture and plant science professor at Bakersfield College. “Plants in pots and some raised beds might require three days of watering. But for the majority of our yards, twice a week is sufficient in the summertime.”
Both Ono and John Karlik, environmental horticulture adviser with the University of California cooperative extension in Kern County, stressed the need to know and follow watering instructions.
“Number one is to check your irrigation system. Is it watering properly? Turn it on while you are watching it run,” said Ono, explaining that spray heads can turn, resulting in water overspray or water being directed onto sidewalks. Adjusting spray heads is the easiest way to reduce water use. Spray units that are damaged, broken or leaking after being struck by a lawnmower should be quickly replaced.
Water needs to penetrate into the soil to properly maintain lawns and plants, Karlik said, suggesting a screw driver can be used to probe the soil to determine the depth of moisture. Soil probes also can be purchased to obtain a more accurate reading. Probes range in price from $11 to more than $100.
Ono said the best way to determine if your yard is being properly watered is to watch while you run through a watering cycle.
“As soon as you see water is starting to run off and run down the street — not because of overspray, but because the water is coming off your lawn areas and flower beds — that is an indication of how long you should be watering,” said Ono.
“It might be only five minutes. But that’s not enough for most people’s plants to survive. So, what you do is you let that water soak into the soil and then you come back in about an hour or later and you water a second cycle. That will increase the water penetration.
“When you look at irrigating, we are not trying to irrigate the surface. We are trying to irrigate below the surface, where the water is not going to be evaporating out in 100-degree weather. We want to see water getting to that three- to four-inch depth below the surface,” said Ono, explaining soil at that depth will stay moist. Plants are more “water wise” when their roots can reach down into the soil for moisture and they do not rely on surface water.
During the days you are allowed to water, the best results will be achieved by watering two or three times in a permitted period, for shorter durations, rather than once for a longer duration.
The city and CalWater regulations require yard watering to begin no sooner than 6 p.m. and end at 8 a.m. or 9 a.m., depending on the water provider.
“I don’t recommend any evening irrigation at all,” said Ono. “You create fungus and disease problems for your plants. Basically, it’s like putting yourself to bed with wet hair. It’s not good for your system and it’s not good for the plants.
“It’s better to water from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. As we get into 9 a.m., it is starting to heat up,” said Ono, noting late mornings and mid-afternoons reach high temperatures in the summer, causing the loss of about 70 percent of the water.
Setting controllers on sprinkler systems to accommodate proper watering is key, according to Karlik.
“Take a look at the irrigation controller and make note of its settings. Which days does irrigation occur? For how long at each ‘station,’ or valve?
“Although irrigating around sunrise is a good idea, since there is less wind and lower evaporation, it’s a good idea to run the system during the day every month or two to see if any repair is needed.”
Karlik noted that many people are wasting water because they are reluctant to adjust their controllers.
“Water use by landscape plants varies by a factor of 10 in the Bakersfield area from winter to summer,” said Karlik. “Therefore, irrigation clocks should be adjusted at least quarterly.
“Irrigation clocks are less complicated than a lot of electronics these days, but often people are reluctant to touch them and may leave settings in place for years without modification. That means more water than necessary in winter, and maybe in fall and spring, as well."
