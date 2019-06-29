Two out of the last four rides organized by the Kern Wheelmen Recreational Group have taken riders to and through the Caliente-Twin Oaks area with a stop at the Twin Oaks General Store for a bite to eat. The Twin Oaks General Store – or TOGS as it’s commonly known – is truly special. Located inside an old schoolhouse, it offers homestyle comfort food as well as groceries and household items. Its breakfast, lunch and dinner specials are written on the chalkboard on the south end of the classroom and the setting almost makes you feel like a kid again sitting in the cafeteria. It’s a hidden gem that is much loved by those who have stepped foot inside.
– Mark Nessia, assistant managing editor
Twin Oaks general store
15782 Caliente Creek Road, Caliente
661-867-2247
