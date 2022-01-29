Living in a valley surrounded by mountains means that Kern County residents are often just a short drive away from wildflowers for most of the year.
In late January, the first blooms may appear in the valley. Where the temperature rises, the bloom follows. The blanket of flora climbs the foothills, the mountainsides and finally to alpine meadows where it lingers through August, long after the blooms in the valley have wilted.
Kern Chapter of California Native Plants Society organizer Paul Gipe and his wife, Nancy Nies, an avid photographer, have hit up more than 60 local spots over the last few years — most within a two-hour drive. Enjoying the nature in our proverbial backyard was a welcome way to pass the time during a pandemic that made traveling or gathering impossible.
They're looking forward to the upcoming season, thanks to the rains that have buffeted the area this winter.
"We’re reasonably optimistic for spring wildflowers," Gipe said.
Wildflowers are fleeting, so it's important to be at the right place at the right time. They're happy to share some of their favorite places, but with some caveats. Wildflowers are for admiring — not for picking to bring home, rolling in for a photo opportunity or driving over.
"Leave them be," he said. "They’re happy where they are."
Early blooms
Kern residents don't have to go far to find blooms in February. Orange fiddlenecks begin appearing on the valley floor as one of the first signs of spring.
The Bluffs are a great place to see the very first blossoms. The Panorama Vista Preserve, Hart Park and Lake Ming are all accessible ways to catch the very first flowers of the season, Gipe said.
Blooms will begin in mid-February at Sand Ridge, too.
For those interested in going a little farther afield, Gipe recommends checking out the flowers that grow around the vernal pools at the Pixley National Wildlife Refuge, just west of Earlimart.
Spring blooms
Peak bloom season is in springtime, particularly March and April, bringing out California's famous poppies.
The foothills are some of the best places in Kern to find wildflowers in spring: purple phacelias, red maids, wild hyacinth and an array of lupine.
Wind Wolves Preserve, just west of the Grapevine, is another place that will see some of the earliest blooms, though they will continue through spring. By summer, the preserve has browned over. It is home to the endangered Bakersfield cactus, which will bloom a startling magenta in March or April.
Gipe recommends driving particular routes through the foothills that can be fruitful. Round Mountain Road is a nice ride through the foothills, but as the season progresses, head higher toward Glennville or Woody. Bena Road is a route that will head through the foothills on the way to Tehachapi.
Tehachapi has a lot of wonderful trails for viewing wildflowers in spring. The Lehigh Trails have a series of trails on the north side of Tehachapi worth a $5 daily pass or annual membership, Gipe said.
A section of the Pacific Crest Trail goes across Cameron Ridge and leads through wind turbines. The local chapter of the Sierra Club led an annual wind-wildflower hike before the pandemic. Grape soda lupine grows in bushes, and if there is enough, you'll learn it's not just the color that gives it the name.
"On a good year, you're just overwhelmed by the smell of grape soda," Gipe said.
There are lots of flowers heading up the Kern River Canyon. Gipe recommends stopping at the Kern Canyon Trail to catch blooms starting in the middle of March. Later in the season, continue up the canyon to Kernville all the way to Bull Run off the Whiskey Creek Trail.
One of the best places to catch wildflowers in a good year is the Carrizo Plain National Monument. Its hillsides and meadows of phacelias, lupine and goldfields typically emerge in mid-March. But Gipe warns that if the blooms are really spectacular, it will get quite crowded on the weekends.
The same is true of the Antelope Valley Poppy Preserve. For those looking for a less-crowded alternative way to see poppies, he recommends the nearby Arthur B. Ripley Desert Woodland State Park. It offers a chance to see flowers in landscape with Joshua trees and juniper.
Summer blooms
You'll want to head all the way to the top of the mountains that surround the valley for summer blooms.
In June, you'll find blooms atop Breckenridge Mountain, but you will also find blooms on the trails leading to the top in the months beforehand, such as Mill Creek Trail.
The hike to Mount Pinos features beautiful wildflowers in June and July. Park at the Nordic Ski Center and there is a meadow on the way to the peak that has irises. The whole hike is 4 miles with 500 feet of elevation.
In June, Sunday Peak, which is northeast of Glennville, has beautiful wildflowers. Gipe said taking Rancheria Road toward Shirley Meadows is a scenic route. It's only a partially paved road that is sandy in some places, so it's best if it hasn't just rained.
A little farther afield
Red Rock Canyon State Park is just on the other side of the hills, but it's a good place to see desert blooms that include Mojave aster, indigo bush and desert trumpet.
The bubbling springs of Short Canyon allow wildflowers to bloom among the typical Western Mojave Desert landscape of yucca and cacti in March or April. It's a little outside of Ridgecrest, on Highway 395.
Even farther afield is Death Valley, a four-hour drive away, but it is one of the least crowded national parks in driving distance. Blooms begin in the desert in the lower elevations in mid-February, with a blanket of desert gold and sand verbena. There are wildflowers among the pines in the high elevations of the park.
