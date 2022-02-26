When Ebonie Henderson noticed something wasn't right with her body, she thought it was what many people these days might guess: COVID.
"I was at work and felt some discomfort sitting at my desk," she recalled. "I thought, 'Did I get COVID and is this what it feels like?'"
What Henderson was experiencing was the result of a heart attack, although she wouldn't know that until hours and many tests later.
In fact, she didn't suspect heart issues at all. Just two years before, at the urging of her supervisor, she had gone in for a Heart Health Checkup at Bakersfield Heart Hospital. Among the positive findings was a calcium scoring of 0, meaning no calcium deposits (a sign of possible blockage) were detected in her heart.
The feeling of discomfort the then-45-year-old was experiencing last October didn't seem to match what she thought a heart attack would be like.
She said, "It wasn't a heavy pain, like on the commercials where someone is clutching their chest. ... later it moved toward my back."
Henderson left work 20 minutes early and headed to an urgent care not far from her home. She struggled to explain the feeling, which was more irritating than painful.
Staff performed three EKGs with no clear conclusions (even resetting the machine) and recommended Henderson go to the emergency room.
She ran home, changed into sweats, grabbed a phone charger and headed to the ER at Bakersfield Heart Hospital.
Based on the puzzling results from urgent care, the doctor on call ordered blood work. While waiting for those results, Henderson went out to her car to call her spouse. Twenty minutes later, she was called back into the ER and admitted.
"Literally within 35 minutes from heading to the emergency room, I was being wheeled back into the cath lab."
She learned that an artery had detached from the muscle, causing 100 percent blockage and the heart attack.
Doctors repaired the blockage and two stents were put in.
She was told that many women put off getting checked despite feeling odd, which can be a fatal mistake.
"The doctor said, 'I'm glad you came in," noting that further delay could have led to an emergency call with a less-positive outcome.
Post-surgery, Henderson has gone through cardiac rehab, known as "the baby" of the group where most patients are in their 60s and 70s.
Rehab also provided resources on healthy eating habits (reduce sodium and red meat consumption) as well as managing stress, which doctors said contributed to her heart attack.
"I make my health a priority," she said. "I don't want to be one of the statistics. I've been given time and want more."
Along with her own health, Henderson is an advocate for others.
"That is my biggest motivation right now. I encourage everybody to at least get this heart check."
Henderson said she has multiple friends and family members who have done the heart checkup or have scheduled to go.
Preventative maintenance isn't just for your vehicle, Henderson said, noting "you don't wait for the warning lights to go on to take it in."
She also cautions if you ever feel funky or think something is off with your body, don't wait to get help.
"If you think something is not right, go to the emergency room."
