Those Christmas lights that configure something tacky or have little to do with the holidays are usually only amusing to one person. That homeowner.
When decorating your home for the holiday season, it’s best to avoid tasteless light shows. But if your neighbors appreciate your sense of humor, perhaps it's just fine.
However, no one wants to be that neighbor who annoys other neighbors with their Christmas lights.
Above all, it’s best to connect with your neighbors to get a better idea of what should or should not be included among your holiday outdoor decorations.
Rules and regulations vary among homeowners associations in Bakersfield.
Dora Acosta, director of community management for Apex Management Group, says the majority of neighborhoods in Bakersfield are good about considering their neighbors when decorating their homes.
Apex Management Group works with HOA clients, providing them with "a higher level of professionalism, service and expertise," according to their website.
Acosta said several homeowners and HOAs have used professional lighting services. She said many of them use The Light Guys, a professional lighting company that's been in Bakersfield since 2008.
Brendan Collins, the Light Guys founder, said it's best to go with professional lighting to avoid hassles or injuries. He said a lot of work went into the production of the company's website, which provides details about the work they do, along with testimonials and a photo gallery of some of their lighting displays.
Acosta said she has enjoyed going to Haggin Oaks near The Marketplace to see Christmas lights during the holidays.
A bright and bold light show usually produces great feelings for the homeowner and family, but the neighbors might not appreciate the resulting traffic.
There are times when your whole neighborhood is on the same page and they all want their houses to have bright lights and entertaining decorations.
Families, including pets, packing into cars with snacks and refreshments is a holiday tradition for many. The folks at California Living Museum are conducting a drive-thru experience for its HolidayLights show for the third straight year because it has been so well-received after changing the format due to COVID-19.
It’s a fun time for families that want to see Christmas lights around town, too.
Use considerate common sense when decorating your home for the holidays. It’s OK to go minimal with the lights. If it's always been a bold light show, try going with minimal lights this season.
Safety and cost-saving methods
Paul Moreno, a spokesman for Pacific Gas and Electric Co., said he lacks expertise for advice on getting along with neighbors during the holiday season with regards to holiday lights, but he can provide plenty of helpful safety tips.
Moreno, the PG&E marketing and communications principal for the North Valley (the counties of Butte, Glenn, Plumas, Tehama and Shasta), said PG&E plans to roll out short videos and reminders on social media about safety for lighting and Christmas trees. The energy company also provides cost-saving methods.
There’s a significant amount of money you can save when using LED lights, according to PG&E tests.
A string of 300 large incandescent lights cost an average of $135.08 to operate annually for 225 hours per year (5 hours per day for 45 days) at the current residential electric rate, compared to 83 cents to annually operate a LED 300-count light strand during the same timeframe.
The incandescent lights use up more energy because heat is needed to light up the bulb. The HolidaysLights show at CALM uses LED lights, more than 300 million of them.
“We don’t get into the realm of lights regarding the neighbors,” Moreno said. "But when you’re using items that are using power you need to make sure you’re doing that safely. Be aware of the impact on your electric bill.”
PG&E also provided the following reminders for holiday lighting safety.
- Check for overhead power lines before hanging outdoor lights, keeping at least 10 feet away from lines.
- Make sure lights are approved for outdoor use. Never use indoor lights outdoors.
- Follow the manufacturer’s limits for the number of strings that can safely be connected.
- Check strands for cracked or broken plugs, frayed insulation, or bare wires. Worn cords can cause fires, so discard damaged sets of lights.
- Don't place cords under rugs, furniture, or other appliances. If covered, cords can overheat or become frayed, increasing the risk of fire.
- Always turn off decorative lights — indoors and outdoors — when leaving the house and before going to bed.
- Do not place your holiday tree near a heat source such as a fireplace or heat vent. The heat will dry out the tree, making it more susceptible to fires caused by heat, flame or sparks.
Moreno also provided words of caution for Christmas trees in the home.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, almost one-third of home Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems. Although Christmas tree fires are not common, when they do occur, they are more likely to be serious.
Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights. Also, purchase flame-retardant metallic or artificial trees. For real or natural trees, make sure the tree has fresh, green needles that aren’t easily broken. And remember to keep live trees as moist as possible by giving them water daily.
Moreno stressed that artificial Christmas trees are safer than real trees.
He said that if you do go the real-tree route, it’s best to ask for a fresh cut when purchasing the tree.
A Christmas-tree-lot employee can saw off a quarter inch or half inch from the bottom of the tree. That will help the tree absorb water, Moreno said.
“When you get home, put the base of the tree in a bucket of water and leave it outside overnight before bringing it into your home because in that cooler weather it will recover more quickly,” Moreno said. “The tree will last a bit longer.”
