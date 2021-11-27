After a year when the lack of a readily available vaccine prevented many families from gathering during the holidays, this Christmas could see many attempt to make up for lost time. That means the Christmas spirit, and the decorations that go along with it, will be strong over the next few weeks.
Continue reading for some thoughtful advice from verified Christmas decorating professionals. Because nothing says Christmas like a wreath with some holly. Still, there’s a lot more that can be done to spruce up a home for the holidays. Find out what the professionals have to say.
Robert Moseley III
Owner, House of Moseley
Robert Moseley, an interior designer and owner of the House of Moseley at 8200 Stockdale Highway, has seen interesting new colors appear in Christmas decorations this year.
In addition to the traditional reds and greens, he says pale blues and even pinks are being introduced into the Christmas palette. It’s partially a throwback to the 1960s, when colors proliferated in holiday decorations, but it’s also an ode to the mood of the public that was stuck in quarantine last year.
“It is fitting because people are more festive and wanting to entertain and have their families where for the last couple years it’s been frowned upon,” Moseley said.
Those hoping to catch the latest trend can take inspiration from the ’60s, but Moseley noted that when it comes to Christmas decorations, the best decorations are often unique to each home.
"I actually love when I go to someone’s house and I can see some history or heritage of what their family is, travels or what they collected,” he said. “I get excited seeing stuff and it’s not even mine.”
Nowhere can individualization be seen better than in Christmas tree ornaments. Whether it’s a tree full of Santas, angels, maybe even a Botox vial or even a taco, each ornament tells a unique story about the family who hangs them on their tree.
“You start to see the identification of the client or your friend in how they express themselves,” Moseley said.
In addition to the decorations, one thing that really puts a home in the Christmas spirit is a festive scented candle or diffuser. Moseley called it one of the greatest things a host could do for hospitality.
“It’s not just Santa on top of the tree,” he added. “It’s very tactile.”
Bunny Merchant
Manager, The Patio Place
For Bunny Merchant, the answer to the question about what people should use to decorate their homes is very close to “whatever you can get.” She said supply chain issues had been impacting her store’s ability to sell new products.
Still, the Patio Place, located at 6801 White Lane, is filled with Christmas decorations just waiting for a home.
“It’s just been a year where we really just have to use our creativity,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to try new looks and different things. We help people take what they have and put a new spin on it.”
She encourages local residents to follow their hearts and decorate by using what makes them feel good. In the Patio Place, there are trees decorated with margarita glasses, dog toys and even patriotic items, displaying how Christmas traditions can be molded to fit every family’s style.
“When you walk into somebody’s house and it’s done with heart because they like it, people feel that,” she said. “You can feel the difference of that versus trying to be trendy.”
When it comes to Christmas trees, placing ornaments inside the branches, and not just on the edges, can make the tree seem as if it has been decorated by a professional, according to Merchant. She recommends using metal hangars to control the direction the ornament points and the length from which it hangs from a branch.
“It’s a huge difference on what a tree looks like,” she said.
In addition, she says incorporating ribbons can add a unique flair, especially when those ribbons are expertly tied. There are several methods for securing a ribbon to a tree, including simply wrapping the fabric around lengthwise.
“Do the best you can with what you have,” she said. “I think that’s really important.”
But most important of all, decorating for Christmas should be a joyous process, one that should alleviate the stress of the season rather than add to it.
“Just let the joy of Christmas, just let it guide you and don’t be afraid to have fun with it,” Merchant said. “Everything doesn’t have to be perfect to be perfect.”
