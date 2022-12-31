Some foods not only taste good, but they may bring you good luck, according to food historians, who have tracked eating trends across the centuries.
Good-luck foods are eaten as people welcome the New Year and hope it will be better than the previous year.
Good-luck food customs circle the globe.
As bottles of champagne are popped to celebrate the new year, there is a Spanish tradition of eating 12 “lucky grapes” — one for each approaching month.
Noodles are considered lucky in Asian countries. But beware: Don’t cut the noodles. That may shorten your life span.
Northern European and Scandinavian countries include pickled herring in their New Year’s meals.
Fish is a symbol of fertility and long life. Legend has it that if you eat the whole fish — head, tail, everything — you will have a really good year. (But seriously, for me, that would be a really bad meal.)
If the fish is silver in color, it indicates good financial times are ahead. And, because the migratory patterns of herrings can be random, when the fish catch is good, the new year is predicted to be prosperous.
New Year’s pretzels are said to be good luck, as are pork and sauerkraut among Germans and many other ethnic groups. For some, eating sauerkraut is a must-have for long life.
Some Greek families crush pomegranates on the thresholds of their homes for luck. A plus is that as the juice oozes out, it can be added to New Year’s drinks.
Italians eat lentils for prosperity and success. The list of lucky foods seems to be unending.
Food historian Andrew F. Smith admits that “it’s hard to know which came first — the belief in the food being lucky, or the tradition of eating it because it was available, and then attaching meaning to it.”
But through the ages, foods have become powerful symbols.
I recently asked Facebook friends to share their New Year’s food stories. Overwhelmingly, they identified black-eyed peas and collard greens as their go-to lucky meals.
That’s not surprising since those dishes have deep roots in the South.
Kern County was a final destination for many Southern families fleeing the hardships of the 1930s Great Depression and dust storms.
Black-eyed peas are legumes grown for centuries around the world. While they show up in a variety of foods in different countries, in America, they have a rich history attached to African-Americans.
While also used in European dishes, black-eyed peas often were eaten by poor people and to feed to animals.
Planting the peas, which are high in nutrients, was promoted to improve soil quality. African slaves are credited with bringing the plant to colonial America. Even today, it is a staple in soul food and Southern cuisines.
While it’s hard to separate myth from history, legend has it that the emergence of black-eyed peas as a source of good luck dates back to the American Civil War. When Gen. William Sherman marched the Union Army through the South and pillaged Confederate food supplies the peas were left behind because they were considered animal food.
Southerners, who relied on the food to survive the winter, considered that was their good fortune.
In her book "Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking," food historian Toni Tipton-Martin includes another story about Watch Night, when Black Americans gathered at a church in the South Carolina Lowcountry to await President Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. They celebrated their pending freedom with a black-eyed pea dish called Hoppin’ John and collard greens, with hog jowls and ribs.
Over the years, eating black-eyed peas, collard greens and pork on New Year’s Day has become a lucky way to celebrate for most Southern families — black, white and others.
To break it down: Centuries ago, the black eyes of the peas were believed to protect people from the dreaded “evil eye” and negative spells cast by enemies. People carried black-eyed peas in their pockets as lucky charms.
The British ate black-eyed peas as part of their “first footer” tradition. For luck, the first person to set foot over the threshold on New Year’s morning would have to be dark-haired or dark-skinned, and present coal and bread to symbolize an abundance of fuel and food.
Over time, black-eyed peas substituted for needing a dark-eyed stranger.
Collard greens likely is a corruption of the word "colewort" — any non-heading cabbage. They were associated with financial success, because the leaves resembled folded green money.
Collard greens and black-eyed peas are either cooked, or served with pork for luck. Because pigs root ahead when they eat, as opposed to chickens and turkeys that scratch backward, they are symbols of progress.
Black-eyed peas and collard greens often are served with cornbread, which represents gold.
Now, if all this "lucky food stuff" is not enough for you, some people put a penny or dime inside the black-eyed peas pot. The one who gets the coin has the most luck. (And if the recipient is not careful, they also may get a ride to the emergency room to remove a swallowed coin.)
