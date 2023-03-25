Many Bakersfield landmarks bear names of historical significance, either of those who were present for the founding of the town or, in the case of Henry A. Jastro, rose as civic leaders during a period of great growth in Bakersfield.
In a time ruled by empirical families, Jastro began relatively humbly as a Jewish immigrant from Central Europe. He worked as a cattle driver in the Los Angeles area after entering the United States at the age of 15, but upon the death of much of his remaining family, he moved to Bakersfield with some inherited livestock.
According to an advertisement in the newspaper in 1870, Jastro and Bakersfield founder Col. Thomas Baker were together running a Bakersfield brewery. In fact, according to the Jewish Museum of the American West, Jastro is the man to thank for furnishing beer to the area.
In 1872, Baker died of typhoid fever, and six months later, Jastro married Mary Whalen, Baker’s 17-year-old stepdaughter. Jastro built a home for him and his new wife on 19th Street in downtown Bakersfield.
A magnate on the rise, Jastro certainly kept himself busy as the chairman on dozens of boards, and owner or president of many businesses, spanning from education and banking to agricultural, real estate and oil industries, holding civic positions such as city councilman, Kern County supervisor (1892-1916), a short stint as Bakersfield’s mayor (1892-93), and was even nominated for governor of California in 1910 by the Kern County Democrats.
Jastro was instrumental in the 1918 completion of the Standard Oil Building, also known as the Jastro Building, located at 1800 19th St. The building was completed in two sections in 1917 and 1921, and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.
In 1903, Jastro was appointed as the general manager of Kern County Land Co., owned at the time by J.B. Haggin. The two blocks of land that now comprise Jastro Park were donated to the city by Kern County Land Co., with almost all of the landscaping donated by Jastro personally.
Upon Jastro’s death in 1925, his daughters ensured the building of the bandstand, or amphitheater, in accordance with his will. The bandstand, inscribed with the words “From Henry A Jastro, to the people of Bakersfield,” is still enjoyed daily by Bakersfield residents.
