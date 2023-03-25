Many Bakersfield landmarks bear names of historical significance, either of those who were present for the founding of the town or, in the case of Henry A. Jastro, rose as civic leaders during a period of great growth in Bakersfield.

In a time ruled by empirical families, Jastro began relatively humbly as a Jewish immigrant from Central Europe. He worked as a cattle driver in the Los Angeles area after entering the United States at the age of 15, but upon the death of much of his remaining family, he moved to Bakersfield with some inherited livestock.