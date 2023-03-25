BEALETWOCC (copy)

The Beale Memorial Library is seen in this file photo.

 Californian File

At 121,165 square feet, Beale Memorial Library is one the largest libraries in Kern County. But this wasn’t always the case. According to "A Century of Progress" by Camille Gavin, the original location was a small mission-style building established on June 2, 1900.

It was named after Edward Fitzgerald Beale, the founder of the Tejon Ranch, and sat on land owned by the Beale family. Edward’s wife, Mary Beale, and their son, Truxtun Beale, deeded the land to the city.