At 121,165 square feet, Beale Memorial Library is one the largest libraries in Kern County. But this wasn’t always the case. According to "A Century of Progress" by Camille Gavin, the original location was a small mission-style building established on June 2, 1900.
It was named after Edward Fitzgerald Beale, the founder of the Tejon Ranch, and sat on land owned by the Beale family. Edward’s wife, Mary Beale, and their son, Truxtun Beale, deeded the land to the city.
"Through a generous donation from Truxtun Beale in 1899 — the U.S. State Department minister, envoy and consul to several foreign countries from 1856 to 1936 and son of a land grant steward of Tejon Ranch — Bakersfield received its very first free library on the corner of Chester Avenue and 17th Street and the library was named after him,” said Lynne Kemmer, a history librarian with Kern County Library.
It cost $8,000 to construct, which comes out to $284,923.81 today, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index. Seated at 17th Street and Chester Avenue, it was a smaller library, and often needed to siphon its overflow of books to other locations.
The building stayed in use until its first replacement in 1957 and then its second home, which opened in 1988, at 701 Truxtun Ave., where it stands today.
Included on the upper floor of Beale is the Tejon Room, which is adorned with historic photographs of the Tejon Ranch taken in the 1880s by photographer Carleton E. Watkins. And by the stairs at the center of the library is a bust of Edward Fitzgerald Beale and a plaque that commemorates the man behind the marble.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.